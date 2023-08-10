As summer eases into August, I always reflect on the things I enjoy especially during the summer, such as our natural resources in Frederick County.
We have the Appalachian Trail, with its great vistas, such as Annapolis Rock, and Gambrill State Park, with its easily accessible views of the valley up on High Knob.
One of my other favorite summertime activities is drinking beer, an activity I take very seriously — not in terms of volume, as in drinking as much as possible, but more about quality.
As many of you know, the craft beer revolution has radically changed the landscape of beer drinking. Frederick is no exception, as a place that has enthusiastically embraced that revolution and evolution.
I say evolution because if you grew up in the 1970s or ’80s, beer was pretty simple, for the most part.
The choices for most of us were the tried-and-true American lagers or pilsners like Budweiser, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Michelob, Yuengling and Coors.
There were classics like Pabst Blue Ribbon, one of the few lager/pilsners that I still enjoy occasionally.
Then, you had the “budget beers” like Milwaukee’s Best, aka “Beast Water,” that you had to resort to when you were broke. That was usually true in your early 20s, because you could get a case for around five bucks.
Another not-so-favorite was Schlitz Malt Liquor, which, let’s face it, no one actually liked because it tasted more like medicine and pretty much served a medicinal purpose anyway.
Fast forward to Frederick County 2023, and we have a vibrant Carroll Creek that has revitalized downtown Frederick with great restaurants, shops and of course breweries.
A few are along the creek, like Idiom, Attaboy and Steinhardt, and others are elsewhere in the community, like Rockwell, Monocacy and Olde Mother, which serves one of my go-to drinks, an Impressionist IPA. Yum.
For those who might not understand this evolution or pass it off as some kind of fad, now you know how some dedicated beer drinkers feel about wine enthusiasts.
Wine enthusiasts or connoisseurs can appreciate the subtleties of wine as beer drinkers appreciate things like a beer’s color, its flavor, and notes.
Also, something that applies significantly to IPAs (India pale ales) in terms of bitterness or “hoppiness” is measured on what’s known as the IBU scale, which stands for International Bitterness Units and is sometimes found on the label.
So, we’re serious about beer drinking. Apparently, we’re in good company. As a famous quote says: “He was a wise man who invented beer.”
Or a quote attributed to Martin Luther: “Whoever drinks beer, he is quick to sleep; whoever sleeps long, does not sin; whoever does not sin, enters Heaven! Thus, let us drink beer!”
One more, attributed. to Thomas Jefferson: “Beer, if drunk with moderation, softens the temper, cheers the spirit and promotes health.”
I think the last quote by Jefferson has always resonated with me because beer enthusiasts don’t drink to get drunk.
I believe the craft beer revolution has instilled an appreciation for these coveted hops that goes well beyond inebriation. It’s more about the experience and the pursuit of happiness — or is it hoppiness?
Nelson Ginebra embraces unconventional wisdom, writes from Myersville and loves a cold IPA while watching the sunset on the horizon. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
Problem is the market is getting saturated, as evidenced by breweries moving out of Frederick and up for sale and merging with larger brewers. I never got into the beer thing, when I was growing up it was almost impossible to drink beer until you were 21. I graduated from High School when I was 17 and you needed to have a Draft Registration Card at 18 for I.D. even in D.C. And way before Maryland lowered the drinking age to 18 and kids started drinking beer in 7th grade thanks to older siblings and believable fake I.D.’s. That was our older kids and Brett Kavanaugh’s generation.
Great column Nelson - thanks! There's only one local brewery I'm not crazy about - Attaboy. All their beers are way too hoppy - even a lager I tried. It's unfortunate. It's going to be interesting to see how Smoketown fairs with new owners. I've tried all the others and....delicious with a great selection!
My go-to is Olde Mother, Trek. Phenomenal selection of styles that demonstrate superior craftsmanship in the brewing arts. Maybe I'll run into you there.
Bud, Miller, Coors, etc. are not pilsners. All pilsners are lagers, but not all lagers are pilsners. Slante!
You couldn’t even get Coors here for a long time because it wasn’t pasteurized and couldn’t be shipped.
