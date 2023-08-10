As summer eases into August, I always reflect on the things I enjoy especially during the summer, such as our natural resources in Frederick County.

We have the Appalachian Trail, with its great vistas, such as Annapolis Rock, and Gambrill State Park, with its easily accessible views of the valley up on High Knob.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Problem is the market is getting saturated, as evidenced by breweries moving out of Frederick and up for sale and merging with larger brewers. I never got into the beer thing, when I was growing up it was almost impossible to drink beer until you were 21. I graduated from High School when I was 17 and you needed to have a Draft Registration Card at 18 for I.D. even in D.C. And way before Maryland lowered the drinking age to 18 and kids started drinking beer in 7th grade thanks to older siblings and believable fake I.D.’s. That was our older kids and Brett Kavanaugh’s generation.

TrekMan

Great column Nelson - thanks! There's only one local brewery I'm not crazy about - Attaboy. All their beers are way too hoppy - even a lager I tried. It's unfortunate. It's going to be interesting to see how Smoketown fairs with new owners. I've tried all the others and....delicious with a great selection!

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

My go-to is Olde Mother, Trek. Phenomenal selection of styles that demonstrate superior craftsmanship in the brewing arts. Maybe I'll run into you there.

Blueline
Blueline

Bud, Miller, Coors, etc. are not pilsners. All pilsners are lagers, but not all lagers are pilsners. Slante!

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

You couldn’t even get Coors here for a long time because it wasn’t pasteurized and couldn’t be shipped.

