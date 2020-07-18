On weekends this summer, North Market Street will be closed to traffic to enable outdoor dining at many of Frederick’s great downtown restaurants. But on a hot July evening some 50 years ago, things were a lot different.
Let’s hop in my ’69 Dodge Charger and take a ride back to the “Louie, Louie” generation and cruise “The Circuit.” The usual gathering place most summer evenings was the Circle S — center of the Circuit universe. Located on West South Street at the turn loop from West Patrick Street, now the home of Rita’s Italian Ice, the Circle S Drive-In was good for burgers, soft ice cream and socialization. This is where the muscle cars gathered in the days of the Ford Mustang, Pontiac GTO, Plymouth Barracuda, Dodge Charger, Chevy Camaro and Plymouth Road Runner. In more ways than one, “The Circuit” began here.
Leaving the Circle S, the first intersection and sometimes starting line, was “Pickett’s Corner.” The used car lot owned by Tom Pickett was located on the left just before the West End Laundry Mat, “Tom Pickett’s Discount Enterprise.” I remember being at the lot when my dad bought a 1954 Mercury from Tom Pickett. I believe both Key Chevrolet and the Frederick Motor Company A-1 Used Cars, were located along the right side of South Street. But, the intersection was dubbed “Picketts’ Corner. Even today, the 500 block of West South Street is still a boulevard of used car lots.
It was Pickett’s Corner that the first of many light-to-light showdowns would take place each evening to see whose car was fastest or who was the best driver. Because of the local distinction of this corner to determine the nightly crowning of motive power honors, a Frederick police officer would often be lurking in the shadows of the entrance to the Frederick County Jail, a building that today is the Beacon House. The patrol cars were a plain white car, and in later years painted blue and gray, but almost invisible. The races would often end barely before they began. An eagle-eyed driver would sometimes be able to zip into Burke Street setting up the driver in the left-hand lane for a driver education with the well positioned officer.
From South Street, the ride took you north on Market Street. It wouldn’t be unusual for me to be sitting in a chair at a firehouse on Market Street watching, rather than driving The Circuit. As cars aimed up Market Street, the green florescent letters W-F-M-D attracted the motor moths north. The 7th Street fountain was located dead in the middle of the street, protecting the yellow radio station building from a direct hit. The roadway went on each side of the fountain, the left side to turn westbound on 7th Street and right side to stay on North Market or turn eastbound on 7th.
Sid’s Crown was almost the midpoint of the Circuit and second only to the Circle S as a gathering place. Unlike today, there were numerous gas stations in downtown Frederick. But Sid’s was usually the station of choice and would do a land rush business. Sooner or later, every muscle car needed gas. These classic vehicles were known for speed, not great gas mileage. Remember, gas was only around 40 cents a gallon! Pull out of Sid’s, southbound on Bentz Street and you would pass John Hanson Apartments and Taney Apartments located between 7th and 5th streets. If timed right, the synchronized traffic lights along North Bentz Street would provide an opportunity to catch all green traffic lights. The massive dip at the intersection of Bentz and Patrick streets would often create a “bottom out” of cars if speed was excessive.
At that intersection, there were gas stations on two corners, with a permitted left turn onto westbound Patrick Street to reach the service station in the present day location of the former Serenity Tea Room. The left lane curbing of the intersection was altered with an indentation to allow the wrong way left turn. Westbound on Patrick Street, the street slightly narrowed past the Barbara Fritchie Cabins in the middle of the block. On the northwest corner of the College Avenue light was the office of James “Doc” McClellan Veterinary.
My very first car was a 1955 Oldsmobile, a big solid boat that cost me $100. Today, my grandkids’ sneakers cost more than my first car. I soon graduated to a 1966 Pontiac LaMans convertible. I didn’t really use the rag top and traded up to a 1969 Dodge “Dukes of Hazzard” Charger sleek fastback with a reliable Chrysler 318 engine. Some of my close friends had even more “muscle” — a 1969 Charger with the 440 engine and dual chrome exhausts, a Road Runner and Chevy Camaro all could be seen prowling the Circuit. In the era of the muscle car, every make, model, color and size would be in orbit for hours around Frederick.
As the bustling downtown continued to flourish into a more cosmopolitan atmosphere, cruisin’ “The Circuit” has not been as popular as it was during the muscle car era of the “Louie, Louie” generation. A nostalgic ride back in time of memories decades ago, a different Frederick in a different day. Stay healthy, be safe!
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a Frederick native who enjoys local history and nostalgia.
