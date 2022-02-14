Try as you might, it’s hard to ignore today’s minor, but ubiquitous holiday. What began as an ecclesiastical celebration of an early Christian martyr evolved over centuries into a lavish celebration of romance — or at least the notion of it.
As it happens, St. Valentine not only watches over lovers, he’s also the patron saint of beekeepers, which strikes me as a fitting complement to his more recognized gig; for who hasn’t longed for a little protection from love’s sting at some point?
My introduction to Cupid’s arrows came when I was nearly five and deeply and sincerely in love with my big brother’s best friend, Tony. After this older man (he was six or seven) callously spurned my proposal of marriage, I found solace in the first of a very long line of movie star obsessions. As the middle-aged, accidental hero of “North by Northwest,” Cary Grant loomed larger than life on the Strand theater’s silver screen and in my heart. There was no mooning over Tony after being dazzled by Cary’s mature charm.
Throughout my tween and teen years, “I lived with visions for my company,” as Elizabeth Barret Browning eloquently wrote. My fancy was fed by generations of Hollywood headliners. Errol Flynn, Marlon Brando, James Caan and Paul Michael Glazer were foremost among my infatuations. I have Paul Michael to thank for a small scar in my left palm, the remnant of a stab wound caused by unsuccessfully trying to pry open a walnut with a knife, as I’d read the man who was the Starsky half of TV’s “Starsky and Hutch” was fond of doing. An early object lesson in “love hurts.”
Shadows of what would never be gave way to the real world of romantic disappointment starting with the passion for Patrick I shared with my BFF, 14-year-old co-candy striper and fellow starry-eyed dreamer. The hunky, curly-haired, college-bound paragon was the strong, but silent type — especially when we passed him in the nursing home’s hallways, all giggly and smitten.
At my younger brother’s little league field, I stole longing looks at Stanley, a teenage Mikhail Baryshnikov doppelganger. My older brother suddenly decided one day to clue Stanley in on my crush. I vividly remember desperately trying to hide my crimson blushes and gawky body behind my pretending to be invisible dad when my idol approached and told me my admiration was “flattering.” A gentlemanly and gracious brush-off.
Mike was the reason I couldn’t wait to clock in at my first non-babysitting job at a discount department store. He was in the warehouse and I sold shoes. I had it bad for him.
Encouraged by Mike’s matchmaking coworkers, I went for it. I knew he lived not far from me, so one afternoon I walked the three miles to the store. I could honestly say I needed a ride home at closing and asked him if he’d help me out. His response was an unwavering, “No.” Ouch. Another lesson learned — for a bit.
The next time I got up the nerve to ask a guy out, he’d already tried to steal a kiss at a party. And although I wasn’t going out on such a long limb, there was still a chance I’d get stung once more. And indeed I was.
That guy and I’ve been married 37 years, and boy am I grateful ole Valentine left his beekeeper hood home that day.
Names are changed to protect the innocent, the not so innocent and those Susan Writer doesn’t remember. She wishes everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day. Reach her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com, or visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
