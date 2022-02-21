Well sports fans, the Winter Olympics are over.
I have to admit, I wasn’t a big Olympic watcher on television. Oh, I certainly rooted for all of Team USA, and I was happy to see Nathan Chen get the gold in figure skating. Some of the skiing and snowboarding was interesting. But, the only Olympic sport I really enjoyed watching on television was curling.
I don’t believe curling was covered on any of the major network channels. I am still in the stone age, without any of the apps or streaming services. Heck, I still have a TV antenna on the roof in case the VHF channels ever come back. I would surf the Comcast Spectrum until I found one of the super high numbered channels somewhere between “The Best of Jimmy Swaggart” and “Top 100 Jello Molds” to watch the curling competition.
I didn’t realized curling was also a mixed doubles sport until I saw the Team USA playing China. The American team was successful but went down to defeat when it played Switzerland. As my wife and I toured the beautiful country of Switzerland by rail a few years ago, I can understand why the Swiss are so good at curling. Visiting a cheese factory provides a view of the national treasure cheese in a rounded cylinder shape similar to a curling rock. No doubt the Swiss probably used cheese for the first curling events.
The cold mountain tops of the Alps provide the perfect atmosphere for glaciers, with year-round ice to practice curling, though unfortunately, most of the glaciers are shrinking. Wisconsin and Minnesota may be cold in the winter, but they can’t match July on the Matterhorn. One story I read noted curling has roots in Scotland. Really? I thought Scotland was full of rain, fog and golf courses.
There must be a reason I enjoy watching curling more than skating or skiing. Obviously, I’m not alone or curling wouldn’t be televised at all. It could be that curling is similar to duckpin bowling.
I practically grew up in Village Lanes, now the Dollar Store in the Monocacy Village Shopping Center. My entire family bowled. Mom and Dad bowled in several leagues while my sisters and I came up through the youth leagues. I continued to bowl duckpins for over 40 years. You could almost say curling is like ice bowling without the pins. The ice “sheet” closely resembles a bowling lane. If you look closely, the shoes used in curling are very similar to bowling shoes. One shoe has a “slider” similar to the sliding capability needed in bowling.
I wonder if curling is only watched by those of us who prefer watching baseball instead of football. Curling is slow and methodical, requiring pinpoint accuracy. I can sit for three or four hours and watch baseball in person or on TV. True, sometimes there is little action. In fact, some of the greatest games of baseball ever played have had essentially no action. To a true baseball fan, a game with zero hits and zero runs is exciting.
Or maybe I enjoy watching curling because it is more like Skee-ball. As far back as I can remember, I have loved to play Skee-ball at the arcades in Ocean City. When my kids were little, I would play Skee-ball with them. Now, I play Skee-ball with their kids. Though you roll a ball instead of curl “rock,” the rings are similar to the “house” rings on the curling “sheet.”
Maybe my fellow curling enthusiasts and I enjoy watching an Olympic sport that can be played by real people, not super athletes that have trained since they were in diapers for a chance at Olympic gold. Curlers can be more like bowlers: middle-age, graying and, in some cases, slightly overweight. Curlers do not need to bury themselves in layers of coats and ski caps to protect themselves during the flight from the ski jump. Curlers are not judged by nanoseconds to win.
Like duckpin bowling, curling is even played in Maryland. The Potomac Curling Club located in Laurel and the Chesapeake Curling Club in Easton provide opportunities to try curling. I must admit, a curling center in Easton in an area noted for hunting ducks and geese does seem a bit out of place. Maybe those of us who enjoy curling and baseball share an unusual personality trait. Someday, I would like to watch a live curling match, maybe even try the game myself. I wonder if I can use my old bowling shoes.
Just before I hit the “send” button, the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Linganore High School graduate and Rams starting offensive lineman, No. 79, Rob Havenstein. Congratulations, Rob!! You make every Lancer and all of Frederick County proud!
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a native son of Frederick County and was an avid duckpin bowler for over 40 years. He has never “curled”, but has definitely slid down the lane a few times!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.