Ray was the only true recluse I knew during my childhood. A few homes now dot the farm he owned, tucked into a curve of Edgewood Church Road, across from the cinderblock home that housed our family of six. Ray’s “house” was falling apart, and everything was in neglect. He didn’t have much in the way of possessions.
Nonetheless, the one thing he did possess was a great hill for sledding, provided one remembered to duck under the barbed wire at the bottom. My sister only forgot once, so she sports a scar where they reattached her ear. The risk of Ray chasing us off the property and the wire waiting to snag us made for high adventure.
We later moved to Frederick at a time when roads were not salted. People who needed to get out after a snowstorm put chains on their tires and threw a shovel in their trunk. Putting chains on tires was one of the easiest ways for men to see if they had made progress with their New Year’s resolution about cussing. We went pretty much wherever we needed to go, including Gambrill State Park.
We only made it to Gambrill Road twice before the snow plows. Hauling our sleds with waxed runners up to the picnic area entrance was tough but worth it. The trip back down was a long glide through silent woods. Two trips, and we were spent, ready to go home.
Route 15 was not always an artery of intensity. After a snow, we would walk to Safeway on 7th Street (now Common Market), and Mr. Ricketts would give us big boxes. We’d haul them to the guardrail beside 15’s overpass of 7th street, open up the boxes to create large “saucers” and sit on them. The idea was to hold onto the front edge of the cardboard, zoom down the embankment, hit the top lip of the culvert and create your own free-fall experience.
Our boxes cleaned the slope of snow eventually, so off to the VFW Country Club we went. Great hill. It always seemed like half of Frederick was there. No personal injury lawyers sat at the bottom of the hill then, so kids and parents both went down the hill. I only heard my mother scream twice in my life — once on Disneyland’s Matterhorn Bobsled and once on the back of a Flexible Flyer at VFW.
I was later stationed in Germany, living right next to a huge hill in a farmer’s field. After working at the Air Force base, the neighborhood would take our German sleds to the top. There was only one goal — to be on the sled at the bottom. You had to know where the hidden ramps were, or you wiped out in a cloud of snow.
Now the VFW slope is gone, Gambrill Road is pre-salted, and only a fool would try Route 15’s embankments. Ray’s farm is only a Barry Richardson painting memory, and I’m a civilian.
What we have now is a facsimile of a hill at Schifferstadt. Under close supervision of nail-biting parents, children can enjoy about four seconds of 5 mph contemporary thrills. Last year, I saw just three parents riding down the hill with their kids. Several of them ran beside the sled so their child wouldn’t feel alone for even a second.
Gosh.
But there may be hope for thrill-seeker toddlers if they can wait until warmer weather arrives. By way of a little background, there used to be a Giant Slide in the park at Braddock Heights. The only equipment one needed was a burlap sack or wax paper. Mount the slanted steps, sit down and take off. Sawdust pit at the bottom. No parents (they’d sit outside and wait). No lawyers. It was a sad day when the slide was torn down. It was a dusty memory with me for decades.
Then, volunteers (bless them!) built what looks like a Giant Slide replica in the Rocky Ridge Municipal Park on Route 77, east of Thurmont. A giant slide where kids can again experience the thrill and danger of barreling down a slope. Without the danger. A place where helicopter parents can shut their eyes and let the kids scream until they are laughing.
You ask, “What’s burlap?”
Edward Thompson writes from Frederick where he has spent a credible amount of winter snow time airborne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.