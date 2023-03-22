It’s no secret that the Biden administration is committed to pushing an ambitious climate change agenda. From supporting aggressive efforts to increase the adoption of electric vehicles to support of 100 percent renewable sources for the electric grid by 2030, the administration has made it clear that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a priority.

In his recent State of the Union address, the president stated, “We’re rebuilding for the long term.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription