It’s the last week of October, and Halloween is nigh. Americans are projected to spend more than $10 billion on Halloween merchandise in 2021. Have you visited the Spirit Halloween pop-up store on Guilford Drive? Been stockpiling fun-sized candy bars since Labor Day? Planning your elaborate costume since July 4th?
I know I haven’t. I became a Halloween party pooper once I grew too old to trick-or-treat. Horror movies have always given me nightmares, and I never feel compelled to spend time and expense costuming myself or bedecking my house in macabre décor. Then again, I was a theater major in college and my group of friends remains full of dramatic, outgoing people — myself included — who dress up in zany outfits at every party, all year round. No holiday necessary.
This season has been celebrated throughout centuries and cultures with holidays similar to, and direct predecessors of, our modern sugar- and capitalism-fueled extravaganza. There’s Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a colorful celebration of the departed that originated in Mexico. There’s the somber All Saints Day/All Hallows Day, a Christian honoring of saints and martyrs. The Gaelic festival Samhain (“end of summer”) marked the end of harvest and was a time to honor one’s ancestors. It’s said that the veil between the living and spirit worlds grows thin at this time of year; it’s certainly easy to imagine that spirits lurk amidst the lengthening nights and cold, gray days of late autumn.
Modern comfort and convenience makes it easy to forget how intertwined life is with death. In the human world, but also our greater ecosystem — i.e. the decomposing fall leaves becoming rich nutrient for the soil of next spring. Living in a city, I encounter death on the quotidian basis of frequently seeing dead squirrels, rats, mice, birds or frogs on city pavement. One recent Monday morning I found a dead mouse at the foot of my basement stairs and a passed a small snake that’d been flattened by a car on my walk to work.
Two dead creatures sighted before noon struck me as excessive: “Do you think it’s a bad sign?” I asked my co-worker Stephen. “I mean, isn’t a dead mouse a good omen?” he replied. “I’d rather find that in my house than a live one.”
While perusing YouTube on another recent day I ran across the channel of Nick Keomahavong, a psychotherapist and ordained Buddhist monk. In his video “5 Things to Make Your Mornings Better” he recommends that immediately after waking, while still lying in bed, take a moment to center your breathing and reflect upon death.
Contemplate death first thing, every single morning? How’s that for morbid? Venerable Nick explains that the purpose of this meditation is not to focus on death, per se, but on the preciousness of life — “Today is not guaranteed,” as he puts it.
This past 18 months has been a vivid reminder of how fleeting life is. The COVID-19 pandemic has now claimed the lives of over 700,000 Americans and if you haven’t lost a close friend or family member, you’ve certainly worried that the virus might make you or a relative deathly ill.
Amidst all the loss, maybe you’ve cultivated some appreciation. I know being forced to stay home and amend my routine during last year’s lockdowns made me pay more attention to simple pleasures like beautiful weather, cooking, or spending time with my friends. And so, in sum: eat a piece of candy! Dress up in something crazy! This Halloween, or whenever the heck you feel like it. Life is short.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now splits her time between Maryland and Alaska. Email her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
