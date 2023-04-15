A few years ago, we were ordering cupcakes for our daughter’s wedding. I was intimidated by the overwhelming number of tempting cakes and frostings, which could be paired in a wide variety of combinations.
What quantity of which kinds to order left me at a total loss.
As if to prove she isn’t really my clone, in a flash, our daughter charged ahead with her choices, politely consulting her bemused parents, but not really requiring any particular input from us. I was duly impressed by her mental efficiency.
This cupcake quandary was far from an isolated incident. I’ve often pondered why it is I find some decisions so difficult, while others are a relative snap to dispatch.
Back when I was a young office manager, before our kids came along, and on into my PTA board member days, I’d easily go with what seemed right, and not second- and third-guess myself.
I was aware of fewer shades of gray when called on to make my mind up quickly. It was done and done, minus paralyzing internal haggling.
If I inadvertently misstepped, as most certainly happened occasionally, at least I did so resolutely, and without delay.
That same single-mindedness has long been me throughout my career as the sole proprietor of a small business. I’ve rarely had the luxury of taking too long to figure things out, both day to day and longer-term, and so I frequently determine my next move on the spot.
Not so in my personal life, wherein I seem to be a very different creature, with a less-defined decision-making skillset — or complete lack thereof.
I am, after all, half of the couple who nearly left the hospital with a newborn son who was in danger of forever being legally known as “Writer, Baby Boy” because we didn’t have a lock on his name until moments before discharge.
Naming someone is a huge responsibility, so maybe in that instance, we were justified in our extended deliberations.
For less impactful decisions, though, I’ve no such excuse.
For example, there was the five years of waffling between drawing up plans for a kitchen remodel and the first day of demolition; the inordinate amount of time it generally takes me to pick a paint color, a bottle of mascara, or a library book; and perhaps most daunting of all, a dinner entrée — including from a well-known menu at a favorite restaurant.
In defense of my habitual indecisiveness, sometimes it’s not entirely my fault.
It isn’t hard to get swept up in our first-world problem of having too many options to choose from and too much information on just about any proposed purchase. What should be simple shopping excursions, especially online, become safaris of price comparisons and time-consuming reviews of lengthy product descriptions and star-ratings.
These are not inconsiderable handicaps for the already decision-making-challenged.
One more major impediment to my ability to master rapid decisions is my intrinsic fear of making mistakes.
I know I’m far from alone in a deep-seated need to be right and dread of being wrong. When I am mistaken, I’ll own up, however grudgingly, to my errors of judgment; but I firmly believe it’s better to avoid them whenever possible.
Hindsight isn’t simply 20/20. It’s also potentially eternal, and I’d rather get it right in the first place, even if that means taking my sweet time to get there.
So, is it all that bad a thing to be indecisive?
I just can’t decide. Or can I?
