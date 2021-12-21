For the past few Decembers, I’ve contemplated cutting back on how much stuff I put up around the house for Christmas. This year my ambivalence was further driven by the fact that our kids are scattered around the world, unable to come home for the holidays. My usual decorating routine seemed suddenly superfluous this time around.
It isn’t like I devise elaborate, carefully coordinated pockets of tasteful decor. Rather, wherever we live, I find spots for the tchotchke mash-up accumulated since my husband and I set up housekeeping in a one-bedroom, one-closet apartment in the mid-1980s.
Still tan from our Disney World honeymoon, and living on a shoestring budget, our first major holiday decor purchase was an artificial tree costing a whopping 30 or 40 bucks. We trimmed it with assorted drugstore-variety ornaments from our respective pre-married days. To help keep the focus on the heart of the holiday, we found the least expensive crèche we could easily afford. It was from Sears, and features a collection of not very authentic figurines, including a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Mary, and a trio of Wise Men who look more like they arrived on a Viking longship than on desert-weary camels.
That same shopping spree yielded our tree-topper. Originally, I was disappointed that they’d run out of angels in classic red velvet. Left lonely on the shelf was one in a faun-colored robe. She may have felt like a compromise when we bought her, but she’s become an especially treasured part of our Christmas traditions. Her placement is the crowning act of our decorative preparations, with annual squabbles breaking out over who in the family line-up can claim the honor of putting her atop the tree.
Beyond what’s to be found gracing the living room and complementing the tree, throughout the rest of the house, upstairs and down, sit, lay and dangle bits of what my husband long ago dubbed my “Shrine to Christmas.” And it’s here again this year in its entirety because earlier this month I broke down and did up the full display; and when it was done, I confess it gladdened my heart to see my old friends right where they belong.
As always, it’s still a bit of a hot mess, but it’s our hot mess — the one our three kids grew up with and added to; from the tagboard Santas taped to their bedroom doors, to the sort of matching compote and mug for the Jolly Old Elf’s cookies and eggnog; from the snow globes large and small, to the front porch tastefully decked out by my husband. It takes hours to assemble our quirky exhibition, and nearly as many to pack it away until next December, when, if I’m so blessed, I’ll resume the debate with myself about how much to put out.
But what I now understand is that this exercise is like any other. I do it because it makes me feel like I’m “keeping on keeping on.” And, like any routine, if I begin letting things slip, it’ll all be in danger of falling by the wayside, and that wouldn’t make for a very jolly holiday — and who of us doesn’t need a little jolly now and again?
Woodsboro resident Susan Writer and her family wish a safe, healthy, happy holiday season to all. She can be reached at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. You can also visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
(3) comments
What is “faun colored”? Is that the color of the goat half of the mythical being or the human half?
Susan: Thanks. We "keep on keeping on" too. Not what we once did, but enough to remember.
Lovely.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.