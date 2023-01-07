I had never thought about writing about patriotism, probably because I never considered it a subject worthy of debate before.
I was born one month after the Japanese surrender ending the Second World War, at a time when few Americans would have questioned their patriotism. Even Jeannette Rankin, the only person in congress to refuse to declare war on Japan, on Dec. 8, 1941, would have called herself a patriot, by her own definition.
And that is, of course, the essence of any debate, or discussion, about patriotism.
Patriotism, as defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “is the feeling of love, devotion, and sense of attachment to one’s country. This attachment can be a combination of many different feelings, language relating to one’s own homeland, including ethnic, cultural, political or historical aspects. Along with love, patriotism, by definition, is the feeling of pride, devotion, and attachment to a homeland.”
That definition does not do much for me. What does interest me is the question of what patriotism means today to Americans who hail from all political, emotional and social spectrums.
“Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the Communist party?”
In post-World War II America, a spirited group of fanatics, including Sen. Joseph McCarthy, sought to present patriotism in a profoundly ugly way by accusing alleged progressives and liberals of Communist leanings. The country was in a state of paranoia. Was McCarthy a patriot?
The Vietnam war, according to boxing great and social activist Muhammad Ali, involved “the white man sending the black man to kill the yellow man to defend the land they stole from the red man.” Given that quote, was Muhammad Ali patriotic? Who decides?
Conspiracy theorists and extremists, including members of the groups that participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, have embraced the word “patriot” to describe people they view as “purely” American and, for the most part, Caucasian. According to the insurgents, those who do not meet that criteria are not patriotic, do not revere the United States, and are thus the enemy.
To their credit, or discredit, the Republican Party has seized the mantle of patriotism by wrapping itself in the flag and adding a dose of evangelical Christianity, while accusing Democrats and other critics for not embracing what they recognize as the moral and political foundations of the country.
Paul Sypek is a social critic with particular interest on the subject of patriotism: “Patriotism is a sore subject with me. We have the flag-waving loudmouth patriot who never sacrificed a thing for this country. We have the sidearm-carrying patriot who thinks playing cowboy is a substitute for patriotism. We have the moneyed, connected types who automatically consider themselves patriots.”
And there are pronouncements from disparate voices:
“If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” — Ronald Reagan, former president of the United States
“Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.” — Samuel Johnson, 18th-century British writer/essayist
“Dissent is the highest form of patriotism.” — Howard Zinn, historian
The Watergate burglars in 1972 believed that by breaking into the Democratic National Headquarters, they might prevent political opposition to President Richard Nixon. Were they patriots?
Edward Snowden is now in self-imposed exile in Russia after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency when he was an employee there.
Snowden has said he believed he was acting in the nation’s best interests. In an interview with NBC News, Snowden said he still considered himself to be an American patriot.
Thomas Jefferson said: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”
The mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol obviously embraced that idea while threatening the police and the vice president. Were the mob patriots? What do you think?
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He pets every dog in Frederick. He writes from Frederick. Email him at jaytop45 @gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.