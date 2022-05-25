Delaplaine Foundation, a private family foundation with deep roots in the Frederick community, has been dedicated to making a positive difference in Frederick County and beyond since its inception in 2001.
We have awarded more than $20 million in grants to more than 300 nonprofit organizations over the past 20-plus years.
As we look forward, we acknowledge the best of our past. The name Delaplaine has been synonymous with philanthropic giving, for more than a century.
We continue to be keenly connected to that legacy of humanitarian spirit and service. It keeps us constantly committed and vigilant in identifying the needs of others.
However, we realize that Frederick County has changed significantly since Delaplaine Foundation was formed. The community today is far more diverse — economically and in its population. Humanitarian needs increased pre-pandemic, and more so in recent years due to COVID-19 and its related socioeconomic challenges.
As the Foundation’s assets and the number of annual grant applications have grown, so, too, has the examination of our stewardship. Consequently, in response to the ever-growing community of increased diversity and needs, Delaplaine Foundation’s Board of Trustees will establish a Community Advisory Council.
Volunteers from the community would lend their professional expertise and personal experience as “subject-matter experts” within the six areas of giving defined in our Foundation’s mission — the arts and culture; educational advancement; health; human services; historical preservation; spiritual enlightenment.
The CAC will be a supplemental source of specialized information, insight and expertise to the Board of Trustees. We are looking for valuable input, informed perspectives and insights into timely trends, current challenges and opportunities.
We are looking for at least one representative with experience, expertise and passion in each of our funding sectors. Nominees must live or work in Frederick County and cannot be employed by or serve on the board of any nonprofit organization that is currently receiving or has previously received grant funding from Delaplaine Foundation.
However, retired employees, board members or volunteers with a valuable history with nonprofit organizations aligned with the six funding sectors would be ideal.
A CAC will allow us to recognize individuals for distinguished service while affording additional outreach to the community and information to the Board of Trustees.
The CAC will also add voices reflecting equity, diversity and inclusion that can help us make the best funding decisions to support nonprofit organizations whose missions closely align with ours.
We welcome and encourage subject-matter experts from the community at large and voices for underrepresented communities in Frederick County.
Delaplaine Foundation recognizes that our community is at its best when we embrace our varied backgrounds and perspectives and champion a respect for diverse cultures, beliefs and histories. Those are ingredients for a vibrant community that cares for its own and is united in the desire to enrich and build upon that strong foundation.
We acknowledge and respect the many opportunities we have to “move the needle” in philanthropy, through grant funding to support programs, projects and services from hundreds of outstanding and dedicated nonprofit organizations with whom we have partnered. We work in shared purpose with other community funders in the spirit of enlightened collaboration to meet community needs.
Community Advisory Council members commit to two to four meetings per year for a two-year term. Nominations will be accepted through June 1.
For more information or to submit a nomination, contact CAC Chair Blair Wilson, the staff liaison between the CAC and the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, at bwilson@delaplainefoundation.org, or call Delaplaine Foundation at 301-662-2753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.