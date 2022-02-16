A recent Los Angeles Times story reported that 20 percent of Americans don’t drink tap water. For Black Americans, it’s 35 percent and for Latino Americans, 38 percent.
Those statistics sum up a bigger problem to me, one that has been building since I was growing up in the 1960s: lack of trust in government.
Lack of trust has hurt us during Covid. The U.S. was considered to have the best-prepared public health system in the world to confront a pandemic, but our rates of Covid cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have exceeded most other developed countries. The seesaw mask and vaccination decisions at every level of government have fed our mistrust.
And who can blame us?
From the coining of the term “credibility gap” during LBJ’s administration, to Nixon’s Watergate crimes, to the Iran-Contra scandal, to Clinton’s “I did not have sex with that woman,” to Bush 43’s rush to war in Iraq with faulty intelligence, to the 30,000 misstatements from the Trump “alternative facts” administration, Americans often have good reason to doubt their political leaders.
I think mistrust is also responsible for the rise of Donald Trump in 2016 and his continued popularity among many Americans. It’s not unreasonable that many would react: “Government’s not working well for my family and me. What do I have to lose? Why not try anti-government candidates who will really shake things up?” But that sentiment has come at a cost: a widening political chasm that causes many to believe that American democracy is now in peril.
The eternal optimist in me pushes back. I have faith in American voters. Trump was duly elected in 2016, but at the first opportunity in 2018, voters turned the U.S. House over to Democrats. In the next election in 2020, voters gave control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats and voted not to re-elect Trump. That’s democracy at work.
In fact, isn’t democracy always in jeopardy? A quick review of American history would reveal many times when the country seems to be coming apart. Especially In a diverse nation of 330 million, we can’t expect everyone to agree with us all the time.
I was horrified by the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 to prevent the counting of electoral votes. They injured 140 police officers, several of whom died afterwards. I was also disheartened by the many attempts to overturn valid 2020 results in key states. But none of it worked! Congress still met later on Jan. 6 to ratify the Electoral College vote. Our courts overruled unsubstantiated vote challenges.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress seem to be at each other’s throats. Yet Congress passed several coronavirus relief bills in 2020 almost by consensus. President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was enacted with bipartisan votes.
Frederick County is a good example of democracy at work. Our County Council has worked collaboratively throughout this term, a stark contrast to the previous County Council, where three council members in particular were loud and uncooperative. What happened to them? Two who sought other offices were defeated in the primary, as was one who sought reelection to the council — verdicts rendered by Republican voters.
Sure, I’m concerned about the future of democracy. That’s why I vote in each election and give money to candidates I think will serve the public well. Once they’re elected, I try to cut them some slack. I don’t expect to agree with elected officials all the time, and they are going to make mistakes, but that doesn’t mean they should be demonized. We need to be a little more forgiving.
A well-worn, if possibly apocryphal, story from American history goes like this: A Philadelphia woman queried Benjamin Franklin as he left Independence Hall in 1787 after the secret deliberations of the Constitutional Convention: “Well Dr. Franklin, what have we got — a republic or a monarchy?” To which Franklin replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Ben’s admonition is still relevant today. Democracy is up to all of us.
Don DeArmon worked on Capitol Hill for 28 years both when his party held the majority and when his party was in the minority. He preferred serving with the majority. He writes from Frederick. E-mail him at don.dearmon@gmail.com
