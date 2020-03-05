Here’s some advice for Democrats. It will run over 600 words, but I can give you the gist of it in two: Stop whining.
Seems like everywhere you go among the party faithful these days, pessimism is all you hear. You can’t shop, turn on the television, fire up social media or just poke your head out of your front door without risk of drowning in Democrat tears. A Pew poll released in January quantifies this. It found fewer than half of Democrats confident of victory this fall. The great and powerful Trump, they moan, cannot be beaten.
Well, not with that attitude he can’t.
Look, I spend my days writing about social, moral and cultural issues, not the nuts and bolts of politics. I am no one’s idea of a campaign strategist. So feel free to take what follows with whatever amount of salt — a grain, a box — feels appropriate. But to me, this narrative of Trumpian invincibility seems wildly overblown.
As has been noted ad infinitum, Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, that win he did not expect to get, hardly reflected dominance in the popular vote, where Hillary Clinton trounced him by nearly 3 million. No, Trump’s win was a quirk of America’s antiquated Electoral College system, which allowed him to eke out excruciatingly close wins in a handful of key states.
He took Florida’s 29 electoral votes by a margin of just 113,000 out of 9 million ballots cast, nabbed Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes by a margin of just 44,000 out of 5.9 million and won Michigan’s 16 electoral votes by a paltry 10,704 out of 4.5 million. So, but for fewer than 170,000 votes in three states, we would have been spared the angry tweet storms, the resurrection of Frederick Douglass, the 16,000 lies, Sharpies on weather maps, good people on both sides, I would like you to do us a favor, though, Brett Kavanaugh, Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon and all the other covfefe of the last 38 months.
Consider that, and then ask yourself: How many Democrats do you figure stayed home in 2016, whether because they were angry Bernie Sanders got hosed or sanguine after polls said Hillary Clinton had the election all sewn up? Do we really believe Democrats can’t turn a measly 170,000 votes?
Granted, Trump also lost a few states that could’ve gone either way. But note, too, that he has been the most consistently unpopular president in modern history. In an analysis of polling by the authoritative FiveThirtyEight blog, he is the only one in 70 years whose approval rating has never — not ever, not once — cracked 50 percent.
Invincible? Hardly.
It is understandable that Democrats are jittery. As was the case in the elections of 1860, 1932 and 1940, nothing less than national survival is on the ballot this year. The machinery of authoritarianism is assembling itself before our eyes, and this is our one chance to stop it. The stakes are unfathomably high.
But that is a cause for determination — not an excuse for pessimism.
Not to trivialize any of this, but I keep coming back to a speech then-Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley gave his demoralized team after a humiliating 148-114 shellacking at the hands of the despised Boston Celtics in the first game of the NBA Finals. Riley, now president of the Miami Heat, recounted advice his late father gave him on what turned out to be the last time the coach ever saw him.
“Somewhere, someplace, sometime,” Lee Riley told his son, “you are going to have to plant your feet, make a stand and kick some ass. And when that time comes, you do it.” For Riley’s team, that time was the 1985 NBA Finals.
For Democrats, that time is now.
"However this latest hypocrisy by Schumer has brought this Republic closer to disintegrating by threatening by name two Supreme Court Justices." "Even as the US justice system faces a crisis of credibility because of the Trump administration’s handling of federal cases, Donald Trump has taken the unusual step of attacking two supreme court justices on Twitter and in remarks to the press." https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/25/trump-supreme-court-sonia-sotomayor-ruth-bader-ginsburg
Lets look at Trumps tweet. Trump attacked them by telling them that they should recuse themselves from any Trump related cases they were'nt fair, and trying to shame someone into voting her way. Schumer tried to shame and went further and called for retaliation if Gorsuch & Kavanaugh did not vote his way. Did Trump tell Sotomayer and Ginsburg that they "will pay the price" and "you don't know what will hit you" ? Trump's tweet did not metion any act that could be misinterpreted or even an hint of taking out violence on them, Schumer's did. Schumer said he grew up in Brooklyn so he should get a pass of his words. Trump grew up in Queens does he get one? Now spin those facts.
Mr. Pitt they are still whining. One only has to read the comments. Same old whines from 3 years ago.
They should stop the whining and focus although I know they will not. They should be furious. Take Texas. Supposedly there was a record number of Democrat voters yet this is an open primary. Smart Republicans, with Trump's victory locked up, certainly crossed lines and voted Democrat. Thus the record numbers. And they ensured a Biden victory. This is a man who has run for President more times than Adlai Stevenson. His campaign would be smart to have people surrounding him wear name tags. Anyway, thank you Texas..
And a follow up. I forgot. Thank you Virginia
hayduke2
Geez! Relax. I was just having fun. You are right. The ones crossing over had to chose between Biden and Sanders.You would have thought Sanders but the ones wanting to throw a monkey wrench would vote for Biden. I was sure I knew who I was going to vote for as a democrat in Maryland. But now I am not sure. I'll flip a coin. But I know who I;ll vote for in Nov.
Wait, I thought Trump and the Republicans wanted to run against Sanders. Which is it jsk?
Gee jsk, didn't Texas close polling places in those spots where large numbers of Hispanic and Black folks vote. Wonder why they chose to make it harder for them to cast a vote. Yup, can't win honestly, gerrymander and suppress the vote.
Hay, to be fair, so did CA. Both states set up "super centers" for voting for budgetary purposes. It was clearly explained in the NBC News coverage on Tuesday. Nothing nefarious. They just screwed up.
When it comes to SPIN jsk, you are a “Whirling Dervish”. Doesn’t matter what happens, it’s bad for Democrats and good for DJ Trump, even if it’s the opposite of what you said yesterday. BTW jsk, what has DJ Trump done for the United States of America so far this year?? Any idea?
I hope Biden knows what office he is running for and where he might be.
God is answering our prayers, olefool. Matthew 7:7 "Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you."
The 2016 election winner was the result of a Electoral College holdover from the days of slavery. It is archaic, racist and not necessary. Get rid of it!
But, but, but, Hillary won the popular vote! ([lol][lol][lol])
Dick is just out of the hospital. Go easy on him, it looks like his TDS is coming back.
When will you be released, loo?
[thumbup]
Republicans cheat to win, starting right at the TOP. I think it’s in their platform.
Dick - you're smarter than that. The Electoral College had nothing to do with slavery, it was a method that a Republic of individual states would select the President. Though the founders could not have seen 200 years into the future, it would prevent the President from being selected solely by NYC, LA, & Chicago.
It had all to do with slavery. Ever heard of the Three-Fifths Compromise? You may want to look it up, so not to look uninformed when commenting. LA & Chicago didn’t exist when the electoral college was established. 🤦♂️
No aw. See my responses to you and phy below. The 3/5 compromise was for representation in the HoR. The south wanted slaves to count as a whole, the "northern states (those without slaves themselves) didn't want slaves to count at all. Hence three out of five slaves would count toward population in the census. It was never 3/5 of a person.
At our beginning, house members choose the new President. That’s what the 3/5 compromise gave slave states. With lesser white populations and greater slave populations who slave weren’t considered citizens, greater say. That’s what it was all about.
It was to give the slave states an advantage in the House. " Its effect was to give the Southern states a third more seats in Congress and a third more electoral votes than if slaves had been ignored, but fewer than if slaves and free people had been counted equally. " It is outdated as is the EC.
How is the EC racist dick? This ought to be good.
For the umpteenth time gab, there were only 13 States when the Constitution was ratified, all small. Who were the small States you mention? If Madison and Hamilton had not made the concession to the 7 “slave” States they would not have had the 9 States needed to ratify the Constitution to have it adopted. I have provided you with many, many articles that prove that to be true including papers from Madison and Hamilton that state that fact. Have you read THEM?
https://columbiaandslavery.columbia.edu/content/ambition-bondage-inquiry-alexander-hamilton-and-slavery
https://www.fairvote.org/why-james-madison-wanted-to-change-the-way-we-vote-for-president
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/electoral-college-slavery-constitution
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2016/11/12/13598316/donald-trump-electoral-college-slavery-akhil-reed-amar
The concession gab, was allowing slaves to count for ANYTHING toward election of the President of the United States. They couldn’t be used as direct votes, only as population of the State. So Madison contrived a voting system, the Electoral College, so that the population of the State could be used to determine votes for President and Veep, the number of Representatives in the House, and Federal Funding for the State. Virginia had almost 300,000 slaves!! Virginians were elected President four of the first five Presidents! Virginians were President for 32 of the first 36 years of the Country! Without the EC and 3/5 Compromise, Virginia or any other Southern State would never have elected a President. Without the EC and the 3/5 Compromise the Constitution wouldn’t have been ratified at all.
How is it racist NOW phy??? That is the question to dick.
phy, you cut and paste the same stuff, with the same references, time after time. I know fully well that Madison was responsible, in part, for the EC, but the structure of Congress was due to the Connecticut Compromise between the Virginia Plan and the New Jersey plan. It is that structure, that gives us the number of Representatives and Senators, thus the makeup of the EC. It had little if anything to do with maintaining slavery in the south, because there was slavery in the NORTH at that time. NY did not abolish slavery until 1799 (ten years after the Constitution took effect), and NJ didn't abolish it until 1804 (fifteen years later). Even then, Every northern state still had slaves, because they were kept in bondage until their death, or the 13th amendment(which ever came first). I provided a table to you with the names of the states, the dates of slavery abolition in that state, and the date of actual freedom of those slaves. Just because you keep repeating this, doesn't mean it is true. Read the first page of this link for that table...again.
http://slavenorth.com/index.html
Slavery and the Three-Fifths Compromise -
In 1787, roughly 40 percent of people living in the Southern states were black slaves, who couldn’t vote. James Madison from Virginia—where slaves accounted for 60 percent of the population—knew that either a direct presidential election, or one with electors divvied up according to free white residents only, wouldn’t fly in the South.
The result was the controversial “three-fifths compromise,” in which black slaves would be counted as three-fifths of a person for the purpose of allocating representatives and electors and calculating federal taxes. The compromise ensured that Southern states would ratify the Constitution and gave Virginia, home to more than 200,000 slaves, a quarter (12) of the total electoral votes required to win the presidency (46).
I fully understand what led to the 3/5 compromise AW. But did you know that there were NORTHERN states that still had slavery at the time of the signing of the constitution? And that NY didn't abolish slavery until 1799 (ten years later), and NJ until 1804 (fifteen years later)? Even then, the slaves were not freed. The slaves were kept in bondage until they died or until the 13th amendment was ratified. The remaining slaves in NJ until 1865.
That wasn't the statement. Dick said the EC IS racist. Now. Currently. The 3/5 compromise was repealed with the ratification of the 13th amendment in 1865. The EC in not racist.
Yes, well aware. All remaining slaves In NY were finally freed on July 4, 1827. I know the American experience. Those who believe that slavery in America was strictly a "Southern thing" will discover an eye-opening historical record on display at the New-York Historical Society's exhibition, "Slavery in New York." It was brutal. Check it out. The point here is why the electoral college still exist.
You are correct gabe TODAY the EC is not racist. But let's throw them a bone. The EC was written into the Constitution to satisfy Slave- owning states. Fact, half of the 55 delagates to the Convention were slave owners. Fact, the Constitional Convention was just a good ole' boy convention. Fact, there were no women,no slaves, no native americans, no other minority's, no middle or low class citizens just a bunch of wealthly old white males.
The reconstruction amendments started the 1 person, 1 vote and ended with the 19th A in 1919 giving women voting rights although the Constitution itself never mentions not allowing women to vote. Fact, during the ratification of these amendments the EC has survived it all. Fact, TODAY the EC is not racist. But if 2/3 of the House and Senate approve and 3/4 of the states affirm to get rid of it, then that's how the Constituiton works.
Agree, the EC is not racist but it is outdated.
Agreed OP. 2/ of both houses plus 3/4 of the states vote in favor of an amendment, and it's gone. We could also call a Constitutional Convention and redo the whole thing.
What am I missing?
I have to disagree the “3/5 compromise” that established a electoral college was so that states with smaller white (citizen populations) could have greater voice in selecting the president. Today the electoral college is used to allow predominately white states with lower populations to have greater voice in choosing the president. still not representative of all Americans.
If you can get 2/3 of the House and Senate and 3/4 of the States to change or eliminated it go for it. Or do you want to keep complaining and just wave a magic wand to get rid of it.
The local interest should be addressed by the House elected by district, the state’s interest should be addressed by the Senate elected by each state and the national oversight should be addressed by the President selected by all.
No magic wand. You probably are not aware but the EC is already being dismantled on state levels. 15 States are trying to make it obsolete.
Well according to Pitts and Schumer if you can't kick thier ass at the polls, kick thier ass at the workplace or any where you can find them. "Take a Stand"!!!! Make them "pay the price"!!
Is that like 'grab'em by the p'?
Smell what you shovel, ob
I'm shoveling Democrat call to arms as fast as I can, and you're right it smells like bull crap.
So, grab'em by the p is ok? And all the thinly veiled threats and misogynistic comments are fine? Strange how the dems finally come around and start throwing a little of el dumpos tactics out there - right or wrong - and all of sudden the 'phants are up in arms. Smell the hypocrisy you shovel.
Of course it’s hypocrisy it’s politics. It’s all out in the open now and there are two questions remaining to be answered. Who will be the winner in November and will the other side accept defeat.
Thank you for the acknowledgement.
You are welcome. However this latest hypocrisy by Schumer has brought this Republic closer to disintegrating by threatening by name two Supreme Court Justices.
Well, I would not be so dramatic in my description but will agree it was not his finest moment. If you like, we can talk about the Justice department.
Very thoughtful column - the numbers are the key. Give take, Trump has a core support of 35% of the country. Nothing he does will turn them. It's the independents and the people who couldn't be bothered that matter. And the early signs are that people are bothered, a lot, by three years of ad hominem division served up by Trump - while he cowed Republican leadership with his bully tactics, the people not getting paid seem to have woken up and his razor thin path to a re-election is getting mighty small. Man's got to go, he's a cancer on the country.
AOC is going to get you Mr. Pitts. They're not whiners, they are "Woke!"
A real lovefest today!
Democrats have absolutely no sense of humor.
Wrong, I read this comment and laugh out loud.
Mr. Ole’, welcome to Super Thursday! Enuf said.
Thank goodness Super Thursday is here olefool.
Democrat voters turned out in record numbers on Super Tuesday, exceeding 2016 levels in at least a dozen states and setting all-time records in Virginia and Texas. Voters were committed. Many waiting in long lines up to 7 hours to vote. In Texas the last vote was cast after 2 am in the morning.
The White House was reportedly absolutely terrified by the turnout numbers. Especially by the Texas turnout which was 45% greater then the 2016 turnout. They recognize if Texas turns blue that’s “game set match”.
Texas with 100% reporting total votes:
Democrat: 1,842,569
Republican: 1,935,759
Not what would be called a "ass kicking"
Correct OP, but what would Thursday be if aw and company weren’t lying for the party?
Loo - you support someone that has made over 16k false statements or flat out lie. Zero credibility.
Alice, list the 16241 lies and let me consider them one by one to see if they are in fact lies or an over reaction by the dems and their willing accomplices in the press. Get started!!!
Ignorance is bliss, loo.
If you subtract the 55,000 votes from the GOP number, who didn’t vote for trump but someone else, and add it to the Democrat results, it exceeds total votes for Trump. I think that is what’s making them uncomfortable.
Aw, you must be proficient in yoga because you are really twisted up on this one. lol. Nice try.
No twist.. Just sharing.
https://www.texasmonthly.com/politics/early-vote-2020-primary-democrats/
OP, For that to be meaningful, we would have to know the ratio of Democrats to Republicans in Texas.
Well look it up and present your findings.
You look it up if you are interested. I don't work for you.
You brought it up I’m not interested in ratio when it comes to voting. It’s all about 270.
OP, I brought it up to teach you and others about statistics and why your numbers did not show your intended point.
Democrats turned out because they are afraid of Bernie. They know if he is the nominee they are done.
So Mr. Pitts is this what you mean when you write it's time to "make a stand and kick some ass". Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer threatens Supreme Court Justiceses with payback whether it be physical or political it doesn't matter, if they don't interpret the Constitution the way Chuck Schumer wants it to be interpreted. So Mr. Pitts come November don't be surprised if the ass that is kicked is the Democrats.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
[scared]
"The machinery of authoritarianism is assembling itself before our eyes, and this is our one chance to stop it." If believing this won't get us to the polls, nothing will.
[huh]
[thumbup]
This is just another typical piece loved by those with similar thoughts. With Biden now leading the pack it might be time to focus on the 2 way race. A couple questions:
1) Is Joe Biden faking his senility lo bolster his defense that he did not know of Hunter's activities?
2) When a major party places a figurehead as their leader or President, and it is common knowledge that the person is exhibiting signs of dementia, is this the telltale signs of a deep state?
[lol] I guess we'll know on Nov 4. VOTE!
Just as you share all the love with pieces that appeal to you. Pointless statement.
Anyone over 60 has moments that look or feel like dementia or may even be dementia, but Biden at least has a history of taking advice from people other than himself.
Did he take advice or money to put Hunter on the board of the corrupt Ukraine company? Or, was his dementia sufficiently progressed so he didn’t know it was happening? Interesting to see what happens going forward.
No, he did not, Bunny. Nor did he take help from the Russians or whisper into Putin's ear like Trump did at Helsinki and then make sure their was no record of what he told Putin.
It's a capitalist trait bunny, get the best high paying job you can.... Hunter Biden is the one who had the job making $50K per month, but i'm curious, just what does Joe have to do with Hunter???? And why is this whole hoax a nothingburger now??
Dick, it should be obvious by now Trump did not collude with Russians. Funny how you rally around the corrupt to achieve a goal. Hypocrite?
Ole’, keep trying to push this narrative, but it has more hole than a loaf of swiss cheese.
jsk - conspiracy theories and tin foil hat time.
Dumb and blind, the perfect Biden supporter.
Snarky- I could say something about dumb and dumber but why bother - the proof is in the actual posts.
Yes, yours was lame. Why hold back?
I hold back because I progressed beyond the fifth grade.
God works in mysterious ways, Jim. Don't fight it!
Mr. Pitts doesn’t get it either. Another hater writing a hate screed full of half truths or outright lies. Stop whining, Mr. Pitts and start enjoying every day because America is back. KAG 2020!
BunnyLou
He does seem he say stop whining and then proceeds to whine. The stock market shot up yesterday in spite of the coronavirus. Why? Because Biden seems to be the Democrat choice for President. This almost guarantees a Trump victory.
As usual your analysis of the situation is spot on.[thumbup]
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
Now that friend is a unique spin![lol]
Yeah and it is losing over 500 on the DOW today. That means the DOW is still down about 3,000 points. Now the interest rates are going down too. So, anyone investing has to risk losing their shirt in the stock market or get next to nothing in interest.
Vote Trump and lose your shirt!
Dick, your grasp is slipping on reality. I suggest leaving investing to those who know what the are doing.
Latest evidence of Trump's dementia and stupidity: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/03/03/trumps-baffling-coronavirus-vaccine-event/
[thumbup]
We pray for you, Bunny. We pray that you will realize Donald Trump lies all the time, is corrupt and is ruining the country. Ignorance is bliss, but how much bliss do you want?
Too funny Bunny! You are on a roll today. Nerves?
