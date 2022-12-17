I just hate when the Democratic Party and their supportive liberal media use a person’s family member to attack, hurt, or help a Black candidate for office. In most instances, the family member is used to hurt the Black candidate if he is a Republican and help the Black candidate if he is a Democrat.

This is the third time in the last half century that the situation described above has affected a Senate race. In last month’s midterms elections in Georgia and this month’s runoff in the state, Senate Republican candidate Herschel Walker was the poster child for this practice.

