As a congressman in 2015, Florida Republican Ron DeSantis criticized the Obama-Biden administration for not providing lethal aid to Ukraine after Russia invaded and annexed Crimea.

But today, as governor of Florida and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, DeSantis has walked back his Reaganite clarity and hawkish stance, apparently concerned that Donald Trump plans to use Ukraine as a cudgel against him with MAGA voters.

