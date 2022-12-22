In most cases, it wouldn’t have been much of a surprise that the first reader comment on a recent News-Post piece about the groundbreaking for a new 350-unit development read “Welcome to Urban Sprawl.”
From Monrovia Town Center to the Jefferson Tech Park and the ever-expanding Villages of Urbana, decrying new development is practically Frederick County’s favorite pastime. And with developments like Tuscarora Creek and Kellerton popping up 5 miles or so from the Square Corner, there’s plenty of “urban sprawl” inside the city limits, too.
But that’s also what made that online comment about urban sprawl a head-scratcher.
Those 350 houses aren’t going up on some soybean field way out in the county or even a newly annexed farm far out on the city’s extreme edge. Instead, they’re going to be built a block off East Street, on a parcel that’s been within the city limits since at least the 1920s (and some of it has been since the 1870s).
The rear portion of a property that’s been the site of a warehouse and manufacturing plant since the 1960s (now home to Heartland Home Foods), it has sat unused for decades (other than the impromptu four-wheeler track visible on the satellite imagery), but will soon become 350 new apartments less than a 20-minute walk from the Square Corner. (By comparison, hiking in from Kellerton will take you an hour and a half.)
The development’s 24 acres represent only a small portion of the 371 covered by the city’s East Street Corridor Small Area plan, but they do hint at its overall potential.
Over the next 20 years, according to the consultants currently drafting the city’s new form-based code for the corridor, “the East Frederick Small Area could attract 35 to 40 percent of the city’s housing growth…based on Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ household projections.”
And compared to the existing mixed bag of zoning, the new form-based code framework will do it by encouraging a variety of housing types and sizes to accommodate an increasingly diverse population base at a range of prices and rents in a compact, walkable development pattern that will not only become an extension of downtown, but better tie downtown to the new developments just east of the corridor at Renn Farm and Eastchurch. (Among other things, the apartment development will bring the eastern extension of Seventh Street a step closer to completion and includes an extension of Fifth that will connect directly to East Church Street.)
As I observed more than four years ago when the planning effort for the east side was first announced, “increasing the number of customers within walking distance by adding new residents on the east side would support downtown’s existing businesses without adding to the parking and traffic burden in downtown’s core.”
And while downtown’s currently a boutique retail and restaurant destination for suburban shoppers and day-trippers, a critical mass of new residents would encourage a broader mix of businesses as a greater number of households make everyday services such as a downtown grocery more viable.
I’ll take that over suburban sprawl any day.
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident who has spent more than two decades writing true-crime documentaries for cable television.
