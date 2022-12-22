In most cases, it wouldn’t have been much of a surprise that the first reader comment on a recent News-Post piece about the groundbreaking for a new 350-unit development read “Welcome to Urban Sprawl.”

From Monrovia Town Center to the Jefferson Tech Park and the ever-expanding Villages of Urbana, decrying new development is practically Frederick County’s favorite pastime. And with developments like Tuscarora Creek and Kellerton popping up 5 miles or so from the Square Corner, there’s plenty of “urban sprawl” inside the city limits, too.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription