Today’s world has no shortage of dictators. It probably never had. Kings and queens were kind of dictators, too. The difference is that they were permitted to dictate because of their birth.
But today’s dictators usually come from among the common folks. While they try to control every move of their people through power and oppression, they never cease to claim support from an overwhelming majority to the tune of 95 percent of the population. Oppression breeds fear.
Therefore, few come out openly to express their feelings. On the other hand, for pure self-interests, many established people praise the ruler. The more established the individuals are, the more they remain in the pocket of the ruler. No matter who or where the dictator is, the narrative is always the same. The dictator sits on the top. A bunch of established people — religious leaders, educators, lawyers, legislators, judges, you name it — come up with expansive ideas to massage his ego. The process continues unhindered. Ordinary citizens get used to it. Then, one day, something happens that becomes the last straw to break the camel’s back. It becomes a catalyst for a drastic change; the dictator is swept into the dust bin of history.
For example, 10 years ago a fruit vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi in Tunis, Tunisia was beaten up by the local police because he had the audacity to complain about a policeman who took all of his fruit and ransacked his stall. The entire experience was so painful to Mohamed that he killed himself in front of the police station by setting himself on fire. The incident created havoc in Tunisia. People saw this as a symbol of police brutality supported by the power structure of the country. The protest against the regime spread like wildfire. Ben Ali, the ruler of Tunisia for 29 years left the country in fear. The revolt in Tunisia ignited protests around the entire Arab World. Algeria, Libya, Egypt got rid of their long-time dictators and protests spread into other countries as well. This is known as “Arab Spring.”
Not long ago, when people in a given country were frustrated and oppressed, they used to look up to the United States in a hopeful way for support. The allure was its democratic system where a Constitution, instead of the whim of “a dear leader,” arbitrated everything.
People in Putin’s Russia, Erdogan’s Turkey, and Duterte’s Philippines could look up to the U.S. Instead, the U.S. is now looking up to them. President Trump finds Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi inspiring. One single person controlling such a vast country with so many different people excites him. Executive order or “dictat” seems to him more convenient than dealing with lawmakers.
“The process of legislation is slow and time consuming. They are obstacles to move quickly.” This is an argument that all dictators use. The tendency Mr. Trump has shown proves that he has a dictator’s mindset.
In a democracy, people at the top come through the ranks. An election volunteer becomes press secretary, or a governor is elected to be president. But in a dictatorship, a son or a daughter or a relative goes straight to the top, bypassing everyone waiting in line. In only Trump’s America is it possible to have Jared Kushner as the foreign policy guru or Ivanka Trump posing herself between Theresa May, the British Prime Minister and Christine Lagarde, the President of IMF.
In order to remain a dictator, one must bend the law. To this end, Bill Barr is working brilliantly. In order to please the president, he equates a mandate to use a mask to the loss of freedom under slavery. Yet, the descendants of slaves say the attorney general‘s expression is “wrong and dangerous.” People in general are resistant to self-serving advice for change that is not necessary. Democratic values are deeply entrenched in American minds. That is why we have elections as antidote to dictatorship.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick and his latest book is Blown Away. He can be reached at acnaik@aol.com.
