Earlier this fall, a non-political friend of mine said he was hoping that if Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, Democrats wouldn’t take control of the Senate — that he preferred divided government so that policies and programs wouldn’t veer too far in one direction. That’s certainly not my sentiment; I was hoping for a significant blue wave.
But the sentiment of voters for divided government is also a strong theme at the municipal, county and state levels. Easy example: We’ve elected Gov. Larry Hogan twice in a strongly blue state.
Even if every voter is not as discerning as my friend, divided government is often the result of our elections. When we get the wave we think we want, sometimes we regret it.
As a congressional staffer working on Capitol Hill in early 1993 after President Bill Clinton took office, I was thrilled that for the first time in 12 years, Democrats would control the House, Senate and presidency.
However, as I exchanged high fives with other staffers, we did so soberly. “We’re going to have to perform, or we’ll be out on our keisters,” we all agreed.
Two years later, Democrats lost control of the House and Senate and did not regain it until after the election of 2006 — 12 long years later.
After President Barack Obama was elected in 2008, Democrats again held all three — House, Senate and presidency. And again, just two years later, the House went to Republican control, which lasted until the election of 2018.
These are cautionary tales for incoming Democrats who may seek monumental policy changes. Big changes may set up their defeat by voters.
We’ve seen similar cautionary evidence right here in Frederick County when Blaine Young and four other Republicans were elected in 2010 as the final county commission. Many voters thought they were voting in fiscal conservatives, but handing out $50 rebate checks at the expense of holding teachers, sheriff’s deputies, and emergency responders without raises for four years was not what voters had in mind. Jan Gardner then beat Young handily to become the first county executive.
Since that time, when the first two county councils under charter have worked cooperatively, they’ve made progress. Many believe this council elected in 2018 to be a vast improvement over the first, where partisanship, especially on one side, was too often evident.
In the city of Frederick, criticism is heard from some quarters that Democrat Mayor Michael O’Connor moves too slowly to address long-standing issues, despite an entire Board of Aldermen of the same party. (Some of that criticism comes from the board!) Yet, O’Connor’s more deliberate pace may be exactly what voters want. And total control by one party in the city is unusual. Most Frederick city voters value diversity on the Board of Aldermen, including party diversity as well as race and gender diversity. (Exciting note: The Frederick city election is now less than one year away)
Back to Congress, I offer another cautionary tale.
After Newt Gingrich and Republicans seized control of House and Senate in 1992, after 40 years of Democratic rule, they quickly passed 10 separate parts of the Contract with America out of the House. But the Senate stopped some, and President Clinton vetoed others. Guess which parts were enacted into law successfully? The ones that enjoyed consensus support from Democrats, too.
Many think the idea of the parties working together in this super-charged partisan atmosphere is a dream. But Congress already worked cooperatively this year to pass four different coronavirus bills, with strong support by both parties. Its approval rating — the lowest for any American institution — soared. After it failed to come to agreement on additional relief, its approval dropped into single digits. I see some lessons there that might earn Democrats more than two years of control this time, if they can work cooperatively to provide more coronavirus assistance, bring coherence to our immigration system, and make infrastructure improvements. Voters are just looking for performance. They’ll keep splicing government and our parties until they get a winning combination.
Don DeArmon served 28 years in U.S. House offices. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
(5) comments
Don presents a valuable insight from his expert experiences on divided government. If the Senate remains close to a 50 / 50 split we may see some cross party factions form to get things done. I do wonder what we will call Senate leaders if they are split? No Majority or Minority. And likely a VP to vote for the Democrats.
And maybe some of the senators will finally learn how to pronounce the VP’s name.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Cue John Lennon singing "Imagine"
Thatcher: “Remember George, this is no time to go wobbly.”
