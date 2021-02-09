If you’ve visited Everedy Square or taken a walk down Market Street recently, you may have noticed red and pink mailboxes or a huge twinkling heart at 30 N. Market — both part of Downtown Frederick Partnership’s “Love Letters for Local” promotion.
I first heard about this February campaign in the Frederick News-Post article “At the heart of it all: Downtown Partnership encouraging residents to pen love letters to local businesses” (Features section Jan. 24). The online version of the story has an initial comment from user “jloo”: “it would be wonderful if love paid the bills.”
I admit, at first reading I heartily agreed with jloo. Lovey-dovey Valentine notes? What local establishments really need is for us to spend money! Flowery language is a waste of time! There’s payroll, rent and utilities to be paid, so hand over that cash!
Do these sentiments make me a Valentine’s curmudgeon? Maybe I just need a translator; clearly I speak a different “love language” than the Downtown Partnership.
The five love languages are words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service and physical touch. This is according to Gary Chapman, author of “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate.” Chapman, a longtime pastor, observed that many of the married parishioners seeking his counsel had trouble because each partner communicated their love in a different way. Every individual has a primary “love language,” and yours may differ vastly from your loved ones’.
Chapman’s book, first published in 1992, only sold 8,200 copies its first year in print but went on to multiply its sales each successive year. In 2009, it qualified as a New York Times Bestseller, where it’s been listed ever since. The original premise is now an entire series of books that include all types of relationships, with editions for teens, children, singles, men and members of the military. There’s even “The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace.”
Record-breaking sales and longevity have made these five languages part of the cultural lexicon. I like to think I’m just practical, not an anti-romance cynic. I communicate through acts of service rather than words of affirmation.
The truth is, the Downtown Frederick Partnership’s “Love Letters for Local” is savvy advertisement. Post-holiday season is a notoriously slow time for commerce, and various COVID-related woes have rendered us all unable to shower our favorite local shops with as much quality time, gifts, acts of service or physical touch (OK, maybe that last one’s not applicable, especially during a pandemic) as we’d like to. An influx of customer gratitude can’t offset 2020’s rough economy, but it’ll certainly brighten these bleak winter months. And if we the customers make a trip downtown to deliver our letters, we’ll likely spend money while we’re there.
Hey, even if you are heartless, the promotion offers a chance to win a $250 gift card, so start penning those words of appreciation! I chose two of my favorite (non-downtown) Frederick businesses to practice on:
n The Common Market: Oh how I love thee, now with a second spacious location on 7th Street. Your reasonably priced organic produce, expansive bulk food section, your house-made salads, entrees, and desserts…
n Wonder Book and Video: Oh how I long to once again linger in your aisles, drinking in the scent of old books! For now, I’ll just use your convenient online shopping portal where I can search your inventory, order and pay ahead of time. Maybe I’ll buy a cheap paperback copy of Gary Chapman’s latest book…
Be still, my heart.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick and now splits her time between Maryland and Alaska. Reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
(2) comments
Wonder Books has been open for several months. Just wear a mask when you go in.
A mask is good to wear around old paper, pandemic or not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.