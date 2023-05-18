I grew up on Fairview Avenue, where it seemed perfectly normal to associate a name with a profession.
Dr. Schaden, next door, was not just Jenny, Sally and Michael’s father — he was a veterinarian (or “vet,” which was easier to say).
Mr. Irwin was not just the neighbor who got his sidewalk shoveled first because he paid us $5 — he was a beer wholesale distributor.
Mr. Crapster could fling a mean football, but he was also night watchman at Fort Detrick.
Dr. Marrone never drove his car in winter until he had revved the engine enough to wake the dead. He was a dentist.
At North Frederick Elementary School, students were occasionally asked to tell the class about their parents’ professions. My dad was a microbiologist at Fort Detrick — and I could spell and proudly pronounce his title.
Later, my mother was secretary for the principal at TJ High School (at a time when it was fine to use the word “secretary”).
When I joined the U.S. Air Force, everyone had a specific job title, and a certain element of pride came with telling someone that you were an F-16 maintenance specialist, for example.
When I became a physician and worked back in Frederick, I asked patients about their professions: “I’ve worked at Charles’ Men’s Wear for 19 years,” or, “I started as a waiter at The Red Horse, and I’ve worked my way up.”
Something changed around the year 2000.
I kept asking, “What do you do for a living?”
But the answers changed and soon the No. 1 answer became predictable: “I sit at a desk all day,” or, “I sit in front of a computer.”
If I asked where they worked, maybe I’d get, “I work claims at an insurance company.” If doggedly cornered, they might even mention the name of their company.
It appears that in a couple of decades, we have learned to divorce what we do from who we are.
While it can be argued that one’s profession and one’s worth to society are not necessarily symbiotic, taking pride in what we do gives us focus and a sense of purpose. There is nothing noble about “sitting at a desk” or “sitting in front of a computer all day” because feeling that way about a job dampens any sense of belonging to something larger than one’s self.
Perhaps technology parasites have sucked the dignity of a job right out of the job description. The mosquito is surviving, but a part of the host is sacrificed.
Part of the blame lies in the transient nature of current job longevity — the average young person stays at a job for only four years.
Maybe job instability is to blame for the lack of job pride, with “downsizing” leading to the elimination of experienced people while fostering a fatalistic attitude among survivors. “Why get attached here? I could be gone tomorrow.”
This hit-and-run approach to jobs is creating nightmares for human resources, contributing to “sick” days used frivolously and perhaps resulting in younger people claiming permanent disability (but that’s another column).
Where there is no loyalty, there is no compulsion to be on time, nor to feel a sense of dedication.
I asked my sister-in-law, in charge of hiring for a large group in North Carolina, about the most difficult part of her job. “We hire them,” she said. “And then they don’t even show up. No apologies. No explanations. Drives me nuts.”
For this environment to change, workers need three things: They must feel secure; they must feel appreciated; and there must be a chance for upward mobility, either with pay or with “rank.”
So long as emphasis is focused on productivity, profit, and protocols, we may never reclaim the concepts of service, satisfaction, and sustainability.
What is your own job title?
Can you articulate your job description?
To paraphrase JFK, “Ask not what your company can do for you — ask what you can do for your company.”
When we better define our job, we can see ourselves as something more than clock-punchers or key-tappers. And with a sense of serving others comes a sense of pride in our contributions.
But most importantly, this attitude must start at the top, with leadership running point.
Edward Thompson writes from Frederick. His job title was physician — not health care provider, “carer,” or PCM.
