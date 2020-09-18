We’re in Stage Three of Maryland’s COVID-19 recovery plan. While that means many more office workers have headed back to their desks and cubicles, at least on a rotating basis for the foreseeable future, it still leaves a lot of folks holding fast at home until a fully-approved vaccine is readily available.
I’m an old hand at the home office life, and consider myself fortunate to have been able to live it for the past three decades. It allowed me to be our children’s primary caregiver when they were little; and being my own boss continues to afford the kind of flexibility traditional 9-to-5ers only dream of. But, as many have discovered, it isn’t always a daily picnic in the park when your office is in the spare bedroom, basement, or at the kitchen table.
I suspect many of my new fellow work-from-homers have mastered the concept that there are plenty of double-edged swords at play in our daily lives. For instance, we don’t have to get dressed up (at least from the waist down) to go into the office — but neither do we benefit from the in-person social support that can help drive us forward when we need it most. We’re off the hook for a harrowing commute — but never fully away from the workplace. There’s no worrying about what’s growing in the mystery brown paper bag on the second rack of the break room fridge — but lunch is on us every single day. We never suffer a wait for a bathroom stall — but no housekeeping crew will swoop in overnight to do the heavy cleaning. We save money on last-minute take-out dinner solutions — but only if we remember to put the eight-pound chicken in the oven long before a 5:30 quitting time.
Back in my younger days, I was where so many of you are now. I know how it is to be in the middle of an important phone call when three other things happen simultaneously: 1) the formerly sleeping baby in the nearby bouncy chair begins wailing; 2) a pitched battle, potentially involving both two- and four-legged combatants, breaks out just beyond the office door, violently announcing the sudden end of what’d been a peaceful playtime; and, 3) a neighbor fires up his ear-shattering leaf blower 20 feet from the closest open window.
Ample practice helped me grow used to these and other disruptions, and sometimes even make the most of them. Our kids not only grew up with a working-at-home mom, but they each at one time or another padded their allowance by performing basic tasks for me. And I truly enjoyed when they’d occasionally drop in just to keep me company.
Still, my heart goes out to the currently telecommuting parents of school-age children braving remote learning. It was hard enough to split my focus between business deadlines and three sets of run-of-the-mill homework. Just thinking about how complicated staying on top of things has to be for some families makes me glad, for once, that our kids are grown.
And so, with all the predictable and unexpected challenges and rewards, whether you’re working surrounded by essentially lovable distractions, in a Zen-like setting, or anywhere and everywhere in-between, I say, “Welcome home.” I hope you enjoy your stay!
From her home office, Woodsboro resident Susan Writer wishes everyone safe and sane. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. or see what else she has to say at her UExpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
