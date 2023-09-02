business_graphic

Workers have much to celebrate this Labor Day. Unemployment is near its lowest level since the 1960s, and real wages are growing again. Post-pandemic inflation is finally under control, even if it’s not yet all the way back to normal.

Barring another crisis, there will be a soft landing from the pandemic downturn.

threecents
threecents

If that money wasn't spent during the pandemic, it is likely the economy would have collapsed and many individuals would have suffered terribly.

shiftless88

The President isn't responsible for a lot of things like inflation and gas prices, but they get blamed all the time by the party not in control if it goes bad. Therefore it is reasonable for them to take credit when it goes well. It is not a one-way street.

gary4books
gary4books

Blame? Credit? Or neither. Most economic news is driven by markets, supply chains and even public opinion. However if a bipartisan infrastructure bill gives us better transportation and cuts expenses for businesses, that should reduce inflation and help the economy. Certainly the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) should cut inflation.

Pople an reduce this to one question: "Am I better off now?" And react accordingly.

