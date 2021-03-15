This year, we have been watching a national trend in declining numbers of high school seniors completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), with completion rates to date down by more than 9 percent nationally and down almost 6 percent in Maryland, according to the National College Attainment Network. Also alarming is the population of students with the lowest completion rates are minority and low-income students.
If you’re not familiar with FAFSA, it is a free tool for applying for many forms of financial aid, including grants, loans, scholarships and work study. Each year, many billions of dollars for education and related expenses are awarded to students who have completed the FAFSA.
In the middle of the pandemic and all that families have been facing with it — job loss, housing insecurity, food insecurity and lack of access to technology — filing the FAFSA has become less of a priority. Additionally, high schools struggling with hybrid and remote models have less time to help students in need with FAFSA completion.
At Hood College, we are looking forward to the opportunity to welcome students back to campus in the fall, living in our residence halls and taking classes in person. To make that a reality for as many students as possible, we want to make sure all students are receiving the maximum amount of aid possible, and that means completing the FAFSA.
If you are intimidated or just don’t know where to start, a list of the documents you’ll need is below. At Hood, we offer live and recorded virtual events to help you navigate the FAFSA and understand key terms, as well as helpful tips and resources available on our website. In addition, we offer individual meetings (in person and virtual) to help you work through the process and answer your specific question.
If you have been procrastinating completing your FAFSA, don’t put it off any longer! Here are the six things you will need to get started:
1. FSA ID. Student and parent must each create an FSA ID online at studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch. All you need is your social security number and mobile phone or email address;
2. Student and parents’ social security or alien registration number;
3. Driver’s license or state issued ID;
4. Parents’ federal income tax returns and W-2s from 2019;
5. Bank statement;
6. If applicable, other records of money earned, and records of investments and untaxed income.
From a college admission and financial aid perspective, we encourage you to take the time to file the FAFSA and to do so sooner rather than later for the best opportunities to receive funding. There is still a lot of money available from the federal government and individual colleges and universities. Even if you are not planning to attend Hood College, we want to extend our support to the community, so please don’t hesitate to contact us with questions. We welcome you to use our resources to assist you in the process to complete your FAFSA.
Nikki Bamonti is the director of admission at Hood College.
Expect if your parents have any money you won’t get even a subsidized student loan even if in a disadvantaged group/minority. We’ve seen full rides because someone was lesser income and lower grades for Penn State and cans get a dime other than a tiny loan that has interest accrue from the day it is disbursed...even though she is minority and high honors grades. Total BS.
One thing I learned about FAFSA is that if your kid has a bank account, they expect him/her to empty it out before they will give him/her any money, other than a reduced interest loan.
