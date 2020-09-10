“Don’t double cross Maryland.”

There are more facts out there than a large portion of our society wishes to acknowledge. Certain things are in fact correct, and certain other things are in fact incorrect, regardless of what our opinion on such would dictate.
One such black and white issue, (or, I should say, one such black, white, red and gold issue) is the position of the Maryland flag.
Will this change your life if you get it wrong? No. You’ll still pay taxes if you fly it the right way up, the sun will still set in the west, and stubbing your toe in the middle of the night will still hurt like the dickens. But wouldn’t you rather at least fly your flag correctly in the midst of all of that? It’s an official flag, after all, whatever you think of it, and there is literally only one correct way to fly it. If you think enough of Maryland to fly our state flag, think enough of it to get it correct.
I feel it fair to point out that this is simply the latest of scores, if not hundreds of letters or editorials or columns that have sacrificed paper and ink to this bit of housekeeping within our state. I myself recall reading at least one in this very newspaper when I was in high school, and applauding its sentiments.
Yet in every era of my life, at least a third of state flags I see flown across the Free State have been upside down.
Folks, it’s the simplest of things in a complicated world. What is it people in the service often say? If you want to change the world, start every morning by making your bed?
I sympathize with the concept, (despite not making my bed every morning.) I’d adjust the sentiment and say that if you want to be proud of where you are, and where you may be from, start with flying the flag the right way.
Use a memory trick if you need to. I’ll give you the one I was given when I was a kid. (Though in the era of smart phones with internet access, you could literally double check the flag orientation every single time you put a flag out, and spend possibly five seconds each time — at most.)
“Don’t double cross Maryland.”
You know how in many cases there is a cross atop the flag pole that flies a Maryland flag? You know how there is a cross in the Maryland flag? The latter should never be directly under the former. Even if there is no cross on the pole in question, this should work.
Fellow Marylanders, it’s a small thing and a big thing. Don’t cower in the dust of ignorance; at least get the flag right.
(1) comment
I guess the PC folks have not looked up to see a cross adorning a State flagpole yet, but yes, seen a lot of flags flown incorrectly.
