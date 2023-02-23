“Traffic is the most common concern that people who aren’t deeply interested in the built environment have with the built environment,” writes Daniel Herriges, editor in chief with the urban advocacy nonprofit Strong Towns.
Herriges writes that “the mental model that most people have in their heads regarding traffic ... goes like this: more drivers = more traffic.”
That mirrors almost exactly the Facebook comment I saw the other day regarding a rumored condo development on East Street: “More people, more traffic and congestion.”
I’ve always been a little puzzled when people cite “traffic” as a reason to oppose residential development in and around our walkable downtown — mostly because, living downtown, I drive relatively little.
Just the other day, I got an email from our insurance company asking to update the mileage on our vehicles prior to renewal. It mentioned that “the average vehicle in your state is driven approximately 13,500 miles per year,” which just happens to be about the same number of miles the car we bought at the end of January 2020 currently has on it after three years of use.
COVID certainly cut into our travel that first year. I mostly work from home (which isn’t as unusual as it once was), but living downtown also allows us to drive far less than the average Marylander.
Admittedly, we’re not living car-free.
We have two. The other is a 25-year-old beater that I’ve put about 120 miles on since the first of the year.
But it is possible to live “car-light” downtown. In fact, I know several downtowners who are one-car households.
And while there’s no full-service grocery store downtown (ironically, largely due to a lack of population density), is that really “checkmate” when it comes to saying a place is or isn’t walkable?
”The implication ...,” Herriges writes, “is that we have to turn drivers into non-drivers, and it understandably strikes most ears as unrealistic ....”
As Herriges observes — and our own mileage shows — “Whether people drive is a binary variable: yes or no. How much they drive is a sliding scale.”
So, while I do drive to Giant Eagle, Wegmans or Costco on occasion, I’ve also picked up milk, bread, toilet paper and a bottle of wine while on foot — or even, thanks to the folks at Firestone’s Market, Juliet’s and others, the makings of an entire meal.
We’ve also walked to breakfast, lunch, and dinner or picked up food to go at a great variety of restaurants.
I’ve walked to meet friends for drinks, attend shows or films at the Weinberg, and festivals on the Creek or at Baker Park.
On a more mundane level, I’ve regularly walked to the bank to make a deposit, to the post office to mail a letter, to check out a book from the library, to pick up dry cleaning or to get a haircut — all things that in most places would require a car.
So, yes, while that Facebook commenter was right to say that “the reality is we all have to drive somewhere at some point,” having more people living in and around downtown allows them to spread those points farther and farther apart.
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident who has spent more than two decades writing true-crime documentaries for cable television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.