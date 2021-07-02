The Frederick restaurant scene has officially gone from simply silly to crazytown.
From one end of downtown to the other, extensive areas of public property, in the form of sidewalks, are being handed to restaurants on a silver platter. You’d think maybe we’d consider taxing such giveaways. Nope, they’re all free.
Up on Market wasn’t content with its bush-lined barrier on Market Street; now it has grabbed public real estate on Third Street, too. Magoo’s has a small front, but that’s been no deterrent; it has appropriated another 30 yards of Second Street sidewalk on its west side to add to its east side and festooned the entirety with gaudy Christmas lights.
La Paz’s large seating area along the Carroll Creek project just wasn’t enough; it has now grown into the pedestrian travel lanes. Likewise, Idiom Brewing Company on the corridor’s east side. I’d like to see a family on bicycles try to negotiate Idiom’s corner, where passage can’t be seen from either direction. The Carroll Creek project is supposed to be a shared-use path for goodness sakes!
But these are small potatoes compared to Isabella’s and Firestone’s, which have been ceded the entire sidewalk in front of their restaurants — 100 percent — so new boardwalks had to be created for pedestrians — a little touch of Ocean City!
For those of us who may have been hoping that the post-COVID-19 era might bring some relief from these excesses as well as the unsightly “parklets” lining the streets inches from downtown traffic, the city has instead doubled down on what were supposed to be temporary measures to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
A vibrant downtown is a worthy goal that I support, but downtown consists of more than restaurants luring visitors. Heck, I wouldn’t even mind these “sidewalk cafes” if they emerged only during good-weather months. But they have become year-round permanent fixtures that never shrink, even in winter.
But a “streetscape” study by Downtown Frederick Partnership is going to set everything right!
I became a little dubious about the streetscape study when I answered its very few pointed questions and discovered that as a 40-year resident of Frederick who visits the downtown area often seven days a week, my opinion was considered no more valuable than an occasional visitor from Emmitsburg. Apparently, you’re either in or out, and I’m out.
I don’t fault DFP for pushing its priorities, and if it can convince the city to help pay for its agenda, what’s not to like? But for a city of 70,000 to confine a major study to a few blocks is absurd. I carefully checked a map, and it turns out that both Market and Patrick streets continue even outside the “study area.” And surprise: There are many other streets in the downtown!
Other retail centers operate close by: two shopping centers on Seventh Street, one on West Patrick only a few blocks past Bentz Street, two not far up Jefferson Street, one near Monocacy Village, not to mention Shab Row and many other establishments just across the street from the “study area.” I’m sure they’d all love some attention. But alas, they are not clients of DFP. (I shouldn’t be so hard on DFP; after all, once a year it allows us to sweep the sidewalks in front of its clients.)
But I’m fighting a losing cause. In the pre-COVID era (PCE), Neighborhood Advisory Council 11 — people who actually live downtown — came forward with a thoughtful proposal that would limit several restaurants who were notably encroaching on public sidewalks to a mere 50 percent level of encroachment. Naturally, DFP opposed NAC 11’s proposal. The mayor and board of aldermen performed like automatons whose switches had been thrown: DFP has spoken! We must obey! No vote is even necessary!
So welcome to permanent chaos. Even if the eventual streetscape recommendations make sense, they won’t be executed for a decade or more. Can you say “hotel conference center”? Certainly it’s all worthy of discussion by this year’s Frederick city candidates. But will they be bold enough to say anything other than: DFP has spoken! We must obey!
Don DeArmon writes from Frederick, not far from downtown. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com
