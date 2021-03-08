No, Dr. Seuss hasn't been "canceled."
Granted, you'd never know it from the ruckus that erupted after Theodor Seuss Geisel's estate decided to stop publishing six lesser-known titles by the celebrated children's book author because they contained offensive racial stereotypes. We're talking Asians with "their eyes at a slant," and ape-like Africans in grass skirts. In a statement, Dr. Seuss Enterprises called such portrayals "hurtful and wrong."
Meantime, in his proclamation last week recognizing the National Education Association's annual Read Across America Day, President Biden didn't mention Seuss by name, as some of his predecessors did. This was actually in line with a 2017 NEA decision to reduce its focus on Seuss in favor of including a larger variety of children's authors.
That's it. Those are the facts underlying the uproar. It ought not shock you that those facts — prosaic and even a little bit boring — are starkly at odds with the howl — "Cancel culture run amok!" — now rising from the conservative outrage complex. "Progressives seek to cancel beloved author," wailed an online headline from Fox "News."
The cry was echoed by Donald Trump Jr. — he appeared at CPAC shortly after it gave the boot to an anti-Semitic speaker.
And by Michigan congressional candidate Tom Norton — he is pushing for a boycott of Target stores.
And by Sen. Ted Cruz — he swore two years ago to stop buying Nike.
Not that their hypocrisy is surprising. After a while, you come to expect it.
For the record, the books in question, including "And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," date back as far as 1937. Unless you've spent quality time immersed in it, it's hard to appreciate how deeply, openly and unapologetically racist the pop and consumer cultures of that era could be.
Will Fox also condemn Disney for censoring from its classic "Fantasia" the little pickaninny polishing the hooves of a blonde centaur?
Will the junior Trump attack Colgate-Palmolive for renaming Darkie toothpaste?
Will Norton blast the Rice Council of America for no longer running the ad that asked, "Did you ever see a fat Chinese?" or Royal Crown Cola for the one with the American Indian and the headline, "Honest Injun!"
Will Cruz host a screening of the Snow White parody, "Coal Black and de Sebben Dwarfs" any time soon?
Don't hold your breath. The truth is, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, like Aunt Jemima and the Washington Redskins, has simply undergone a belated but needed process of self-reflection; they woke up and smelled the 2021. So, this outcry is less about outrage than opportunism, a means of firing up a certain segment of white America. Meaning those who simmer in gnawing grievance at cultural changes they find threatening. Those who live with a bone-deep fear of losing their God-derived prerogatives, their "place" as white women and men.
These feelings are dangerously combustible. If Charlottesville didn't prove that, the siege of the U.S. Capitol surely did. Yet even knowing this, some of us continue playing with matches. Because it's easy and politically expedient. Because they haven't a single constructive idea between them.
And, because, ultimately, they do not love America. Oh, they'll say they do. They may even think they do. But they don't. What they love is a sepia-toned myth, a nation that never was.
If the rest of us aren't careful, they'll burn this country down trying to get there.
Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald, 3511 NW 91st Ave., Miami, Fla., 33172. Readers may contact him via e-mail at lpitts@miamiherald.com.
(7) comments
Despite the accuracy of this piece, I wonder if anyone will actually change their mind. Or do they value screaming and anger over rational discussion and facts?
Withdrawing those titles was driven by respect, common decency, and even the marketplace. That should not offend anyone, unless that are against those things.
Cancelling culture....the GOP wanted to cancel an entire election, starting with the top and aided by those who stood silent and still are silent on the damaged done to the democracy by the orange moron. There are those in the GOP who still adhere to the stolen election mantra and would just as soon cancel all civil rights to maintain their white 'murica they so dearly love.
This is democracy. The see saw back and forth. Action, reaction, over reaction. it yields a better society as views are exchanged openly and freely.
There are pitfalls and hazards in this free market place of ideas. Facebooks online censorship of people objecting to the recent cancellations pose a grave threat. More and more big tech is coming under closer scrutiny for its political manipulation and masked censorship. Let us hope the free marketplace of ideas prevail.
But Mr. Pitt has openly come out against another dangerous pitfall in our free and open exchange. Anonymous commenting.
" In 2010, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard Pitts argued that anonymous comments sections “have become havens for a level of crudity, bigotry, meanness, factual inaccuracy and plain nastiness that shocks the tattered remnants of our propriety.” Amen.
When will the FNP join so many larger publications and end its anonymous comment section? It roars daily with the bigotry. crudity, meanness and factual inaccuracies that Mr. Pitts calls out. A small group dominates the section with a constant barrage of hatred. And most certainly must turn many away from not only commenting but actually writing letters.
I hope the FNP ends this practice soon. Let people openly express their ideas. And just as the open letters call for a full disclosure of identification let the comment section also. This way people will be accountable for their opinions and the free market of ideas in our area will be better served.
" And most certainly must turn many away from not only commenting but actually writing letters."
You have previously mentioned that you know one person who doesn't want to write a letter because he or she is concerned about the reaction s from commenters. How did you get from that one person to "many"?
Why would someone who writes a LTE feel compelled to look at the comments?
Both parties are guilty of promoting selective information and/or lack there of. Media especially. Guess another case of “Turn-a-about being fair play”
