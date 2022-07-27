This past weekend, I attended the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival in Denver. They had everything a traditional festival would have, including food, vendors and entertainment. Best of all, the two-day event was free of charge to attend.
All types of festival food were available for purchase, including turkey legs, sandwiches, ice cream and more. Beer and other alcoholic beverages were sold. But the added bonus was a Taste of Asia, which featured a variety of Asian cuisine.
Of course, vendors were on hand both days. A number of businesses were selling products, and community organizations were sharing literature or other information and resources. The festival is well supported by a number of sponsors, and most of them had displays as well. Another cool component of the Dragon Boat Festival is the Asian Marketplace featuring unique gifts and other items for purchase.
Three stages are scattered about the festival grounds, and each one is packed with performances. Everything from taekwondo and yoga to dance and musical bands were part of the lineup. Arts and crafts and other interactive activities provided plenty of fun for the kids and even kids at heart. One popular attraction was the water zorbs. These giant inflatable and transparent balls provide a lot of fun, as participants get to float and play on water.
The highlight, of course, was the dragon boat races. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be a dragon boat festival. Over 50 teams competed in four different brackets. There were corporate teams as well as schools, nonprofits, cultural groups, adaptive teams and some comprised of social networks. Walking the festival grounds, I came upon the Race Team City, which was a bunch of tents set up for teams to socialize and eat together. At the end of Saturday and Sunday, race awards were presented to the winning teams.
So why do I bring this up? For one, I still pine for the cultural festival that once took place in Baker Park. It was once hosted by the Frederick County Human Relations Commission. Later, Celebrate Frederick tried its hand at reconstituting a similar event under the event name of Pangea Frederick. Both events brought local residents together with a focus of celebrating the diverse population of our community.
But I’ve also dreamed of hosting a dragon boat festival in Frederick because I know Baltimore has hosted races over the years. This type of event not only celebrates diversity, but it also promotes teamwork and an element of sport and competition. The Asian American Center of Frederick has put on some wonderful celebrations on Carroll Creek this summer, but one day I’d love to see dragon boats racing perhaps on Culler Lake, Lake Linganore or some other body of water. Perhaps it could be a fundraiser for Rotary or some other charity.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional, avid traveler and event planner. He previously coordinated the Frederick Cultural Festival on behalf of the Frederick County Human Relations Commission.
