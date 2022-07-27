This past weekend, I attended the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival in Denver. They had everything a traditional festival would have, including food, vendors and entertainment. Best of all, the two-day event was free of charge to attend.

All types of festival food were available for purchase, including turkey legs, sandwiches, ice cream and more. Beer and other alcoholic beverages were sold. But the added bonus was a Taste of Asia, which featured a variety of Asian cuisine.

