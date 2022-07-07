Having a passion for “birding” (which coincidentally rhymes with “nerding”) does not necessarily translate into having a talent for birding. But I’ve learned that while the passion for birding perhaps can be found in our hardwiring, ready to bloom when the timing is right, the talent for birding is often learned, influenced heavily by osmotic proximity to experienced people with binoculars. I have finally reached the point in birding where I realize, “The more I know, the less I know.” There is always room for improvement.
My longtime secret hope has been to stumble someday upon something unusual — something that would indicate I had been paying attention. But I was realistic enough to know that I would probably spend my life “twitching” (a British term) to chase the “already spotted” birds of older, wiser birders with a lifetime of experience. These are the birders who jerk their head sideways at an unusual call; birders who, like Mike in our bird club, look at a cluster of green-winged teals at Lilypons Water Gardens and say, “Oh my!” — his understated way of saying he saw a European teal tucked into the cluster, thereby logging in the first such find in Frederick County.
I enjoy traveling to spot the unexpected harlequin duck in Ocean City, the caracara or brown booby in Cape May, or the cerulean warbler in Western Maryland. But I never thought I would personally find anything of note.
Dave Wallace has walked Baker Park for decades, intimately familiar with which bird lives in which tree, and which birds leave the park for the season — and when. He has a keen eye for the stray. Most people in Frederick think we have mallards, starlings and cardinals in our park. A few know that at one end of the park we have a rookery for black-crowned night herons. Dave knows that this is only the tip of the iceberg. He’s taught me to stroll purposefully, to pause and look.
On the days when I am not in a hurry, I make a point to drive by Culler Lake. I have done so for years, and always I see the mallards, Canada (don’t say Canadian!) geese, and Horatio, the great blue heron who likes to perch on the center fountain. I have gotten to know their shapes, their courting rituals, the way they sleep and the calm elegance of their silhouettes. They are no longer “common” to me.
I was tooling by Culler Lake a month before retirement. A quick image of a bird flashed by. As I kept driving, I thought about the frontal view snapshot I had of something in the middle of the mallards. “Was that a coot?” I wondered.
Of course, it occurred to me that I had never seen a coot in Culler Lake. Wide awake now, I made a U-turn and parked on the street. Looking closely through binoculars (I carry them in my car now), I realized that I was not looking at a coot — I was looking at a greater white-fronted goose (GWFG — if you want to sound cool). Tucked among the mallards, it looked like a nun in a biker bar.
I called Kathy, a bird guru. “Say,” I said, “would a GWFG be noteworthy if it were swimming around in Culler Lake?” It is important to sound as nonchalant as possible if you’re talking to a pro.
“You bet,” she said, “but it’s probably just an escaped barnyard goose.” After I remarked on a few more characteristics of the goose, she suggested I get Dave Wallace.
I did, and we drove back to the lake.
“Well, I’ll be,” he said quietly. “That’s a lifer for me.”
I was smiling. He was smiling. It doesn’t get much better than that.
You can imagine how meticulous the confirmation process became, but eventually it was a confirmed GWFG, Greenland variety, never seen before at Culler Lake. People came from other counties to take pictures, which they sent to me, congratulations included.
Now I had a story. It was just an errant bird, sitting in Culler lake. But it was my goose, in our town.
Showing a mentor a “lifer” in his own backyard — now, that’s real birding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.