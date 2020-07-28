The year 2020 will be known as the year of the plague I suppose. Probably not actually, perhaps it’ll be the year we re-invented American history (the, so silly you’d laugh if it didn’t make you cry “1619 Project”) or finally got rid of our first “evil” President.
As a student of history, I find those who refer to President Trump as “evil” to be remarkably and historically uninformed. He’s brash, narcissistic and certainly not to everyone’s taste but to cheapen the word evil leads us down the same path we’ve journeyed with the term “racist.” Its overuse lessons its impact and stifles discussion and analysis. If you want evil in politics look no further than Mao, Stalin and Hitler. Trump is just Trump.
It has surely been a busy time for having had been in lockdown for five months. Many seem to have a vested interest in keeping that shutdown going despite the CDC last Thursday recommending that schools reopen — at least for elementary students. I have taught my entire adult life and even as a child I was teaching other kids how to hit or kick a ball for Town Recreation in New Jersey when I was 14. Children are, to put it mildly, precious to me.
I do what I do, not so much as a career but as a vocation. I belong to at least two teachers’ unions which are highly politicized. The NEA and other associated public-sector unions are the largest contributor to the Democrat Party. Many economists have argued that it is impossible for the economy to reopen fully as long as children are out of school as, in a world where both parents work, if one needs to stay home with the kids, the economy remains crippled.
Keeping the schools closed is a way to ensure that a pre-election economic recovery does not take place which should help Joe Biden win the presidency (third time’s a charm right?) Still, we teachers cry “what about the children?” Well, many educational and social welfare analysts believe that this long period of virtual stasis will be particularly damaging for minority children (important no doubt to those of us who believe that Black Lives Matter) and that there are serious physical and emotional wellbeing issues that we are not addressing (Baltimore Sun, 7/24/2020.) If we do not reopen until February 2021, many children will have been on their own for 11 months What about the children indeed.
I would like my and my children’s school systems to open on a two days on, three days home schedule that was originally proposed before teachers unions shot it down. It would require that teachers be on-site four days a week with Wednesdays off for “staff development” and deep cleaning. That would allow us to get our eyes on some kids that come from some vulnerable homes, have some accountability, and allow the kids to have some socialization. The price, in terms of teachers getting infected may be high, but as we are all in it for the benefit of the children, we should be willing to do what we must do I think (particularly as the death rate remains less than 3.5 percent nationally — death rates in the single-payer systems of Europe range from 10-15 percent by the way — still want to adopt those systems?) Me neither, and the infection rate in Maryland is less than 5 percent. Well, that’s been shelved for now. Perhaps in February.
The other challenge, practically far less significant but psychologically huge, has been finding a place to take our annual trip to the shore. My wife is not a beach person, but I grew up on the Jersey Shore and, for me, it is an annual pilgrimage. We finally went to Myrtle Beach last year and really enjoyed it, but while I think our reaction to the pandemic has been both politicized and hysterical, neither do I want to dive deep into a hotspot.
We then decided on Maine. We had been several years ago, and it was OK. The water was cold, only me and a bunch of French Canadiens went swimming and my son was afraid of the copious amounts of kelp, but hey, it’s the beach! My wife nixed that idea and booked us a place in Dewey Beach for early August. I cannot wait. We have been housebound for far too long. We won’t probably eat out. With two little kids we’re not bar people, and I will have the joy of watching my three kids frolic in the waves yet again. The glass is always half full ladies and gentlemen — always. Never forget that. Be well.
David E. Staveley writes from Monrovia where he and the kids are enjoying their new 4-foot pool! He can be reached at destaveley@gmail.com
Des; I am glad that you write a column but for future reference this would be stronger if you left out those sidebars that are just little digs you are trying to fit in and detract from the message. Note that there are quite a few countries with nationalized health care that are quite lower in death rates than we are, despite your claim (and yes, some of those lower ones are in Europe).
"Many seem to have a vested interest in keeping that shutdown going..." an ICU doctor at Mercy Medical, Baltimore, just died from covid, age 56. Not ok.
What do you call someone who pepper sprays peaceful protesters for a photo op? What do you call someone who orders out federal agents to exacerbates a BLM protest? I call the person evil. As a student of history, Dave, you must know Hitler didn't start out as bad as he eventually became. It was a gradual process, where he suckered in supporters. The more support the worse Hitler became. Trump is on his way to rival Hitler, if he's reelected.
@DickD
They know this is what they voted for, The Leopards Eating Faces Party.
Tomorrow, they will be crying "I can't believe a leopard ate my face"
As for whether schools should open in the fall, nobody knows if it is a good idea. If they open too soon, it will not be good for the students or for the economy, so anyone who claims to know the answer for the country is foolish. Our state has provided a lot of guidance but left it up to the counties, as some might be ready, while others may not be. Makes sense to me.
@threecents
All data and science reporting I have seen so far points to it being a really bad idea to open schools any time soon.
Every municipality that has tried to push reopening has caused a spike and every time that happens we all have to look at more isolation time.
If we had some sort of organized federal response that brought together all our best and brightest expertise, we could have a more consistent and measurable approach. Instead, we have piecemeal plans because no one wants to take responsibility for the hard choices that we need to make and the same people who don't want to to take responsibility also don't want to provide us with a risk model so that we can make our own individual choices.
Unfortunately, we are all on our own and figuring out our own family's risk tolerance with armchair scientist and fighting propaganda about unproven and potentially dangerous "miracle" cures.
Life is all about the decisions we must make and the consequences. it is difficult enough when we have the same "facts." Now with so many partisan "facts" we are in a quandary. Go or stay? However we describe the President, we have serious choices to make. I wish all the best of luck. We may need it.
11 months lost or lots of lives lost or others damaged due to COVID impacts. Recovery from the virus, if it doesn’t kill you, doesn’t mean it is easy or cheap. Many have long lasting or permanent physical debilitating effects. Do we just keep Pandora’s box open to let this continue indefinitely with a party that has no interest other than rush through this to get a vote or distract so they can push through judicial appointments while nobody is looking? Or put Federal troops where they don’t belong against citizens? Or rant on with racist babble to incite their (his) base? Or renovate the rose garden less than 100 days out from a probable eviction? Or continue to pull us out of environmental protection efforts? Or continue to ifnore health care reform? Whatever your reason, all of what I just noted seems to one party to be far more important than anyone’s life, including kids. Why else would DeVoss continue to deflect questions and policy to states and local municipalities? She is obviously unqualified to blow her own nose, much less direct educational issues in COVID land. Keep the kids out until the republican circus wagons all disappear over the horizon. Until then, nobody is safe.
Just a quick thought process: What if there was a single National Board of Education to work out snow closings, what books to stock, etc? Obviously unworkable, so let's drop down to 50, as in one per State. Maybe 10 or so people in Annapolis working out details for the Eastern Shore to Garrett County. Yes, there is one there for better or worse, but more localized BOEs are best
Absolutely correct Tom. "One size fits all" rarely fits anybody.[thumbup]
Des
Well written and pertinent. You addressed the issues and the politics. But if we can, and a huge but, we should find a way to move beyond the divisive politics and focus on the children and the families.
It is almost a sure bet we will not have any in school classes. And reopen in February? That is not even a 50/50 bet.
So the $64,000.00 question is how to help. It is almost a given that some students will never return to school. Others, unless standards are dropped significantly will lose a grade. A whole realm of potential negatives exist. This is a reality. As one person said this is not a Disney movie.
But it could be. Do black lives really matter? Or brown? Or homeless" or poor white? It is time for the community to step up and with the animus and incivility raging it will be hard. But it is crucial. Come on churches. Come on civic organizations. Come on equity advocates. It is time to step up. Innovate. Create.
It is an interesting question - whether anyone, including Hitler, Mao, and Stalin were evil, and whether any of today's leaders are evil. Are the leaders of ISIS and other terrorist groups evil. How about China, Russia, and North Korea? Are there bad seeds, like in the 1956 classic movie? Many think of Trump and/or Hillary as evil, and a lot of that feeling is born of resentment of their successes. I would not make the call on who is evil - or even a sociopath. My issues with Trump have to do with his hard-won image as an ugly American. He is a poster boy for what I don't want America to be. He is an anti-role model turned into actual role model. That's the issue for me.
@jsklinelga
How does BLM factor into this article at all and why should it even be posed as a yes/no question in this context?
That is a really weird inclusion.
newmarket
"Well, many educational and social welfare analysts believe that this long period of virtual stasis will be particularly damaging for minority children (important no doubt to those of us who believe that Black Lives Matter) and that there are serious physical and emotional wellbeing issues that we are not addressing (Baltimore Sun, 7/24/2020.) If we do not reopen until February 2021, many children will have been on their own for 11 months What about the children indeed.
@jsklinelga
I read that, but it seems really odd to bring that up in the middle of the article.
But, your posing it as a question like a yes/no to the fact about whether someone else's life matters is just weird. It really is like putting the question, "Is water wet?" I don't understand why you would put that in.
