If you ever wondered why Maryland’s state tests continue to show that the Frederick County Public Schools fail to teach so many students fundamental skills, it’s no mystery.
Education schools, which teachers must attend to become certified, actually tell prospective teachers to be a “guide on the side” and create engaging but superficial activities for students to explore, rather than a “sage on the stage” that directly teaches students and expects deliberate practice to the point of mastery. Education schools promote a bevy of misleading progressive ideas such as “learning styles,” “multiple intelligences,” and “balanced literacy,” and often promote instructional approaches that actually decrease student achievement.
Research supports the idea that clear explanations of what is to be learned and deliberate practice can give average people extraordinary skills. Consider music, which is usually an uncontroversial subject. Only about 1 in 10,000 people have perfect pitch, but it is actually possible for many more to learn it. As Robert Pool explained in “Peak: Secrets From the New Science of Expertise,” Mozart had perfect pitch, and for about 200 years its origins were considered mysterious and regarded as an unusual talent.
Upon further examination a different story emerges. Mozart’s father was a composer and their house was filled with instruments. Mozart received musical training from a young age and practiced for countless hours before he became known as a “prodigy.” Other so-called prodigies with perfect pitch also received early musical training, typically from the ages of 3-5.
Speakers of tonal languages such as Mandarin and Vietnamese have perfect pitch more often than speakers of non-tonal languages. Experiments found that people of Asian ethnicity who didn’t grow up speaking a tonal language had the same prevalence of perfect pitch as the general population, meaning the difference wasn’t due to genetics, but speaking a tonal language. Psychologist Ayako Sakakibara taught 24 students aged 2-6 to develop perfect pitch, and all of them developed it after 12 to 18 months of instruction.
This kind of astonishing result has been replicated in other domains. Human beings have a strict short-term memory limit, and typically can remember around seven digits — the length of a phone number. But Ericsson was able to help a Carnegie Mellon student named Steve Faloon remember 82 random digits after two years of training and over 200 training sessions. At five sessions, Steve got to 11 digits. At 60, sessions he got to 20 digits. At 100 sessions, he got to 40 digits, more than anyone else in the world.
My point is that if we can take an average person and make them capable of perfect pitch and memorizing enormous numbers of digits, we can surely do a better job of teaching more commonly needed skills such as reading and math. The instructional ideas behind these amazing results are simple and well-supported by evidence — explain things clearly and engage in deliberate practice to mastery and automaticity. But these types of approaches are more commonly found in charter schools, private schools and homeschools — not public schools.
Unfortunately, the multibillion dollar “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future” includes a career ladder based on teachers obtaining state and National Board certifications, both of which are steeped in progressive instructional ideas. It also included higher salaries and increasing the number of teachers with the intent of making teaching more prestigious.
Decades of research into teacher certification have shown there is no link between being certified and being an effective teacher. Research also shows that the teaching candidates typically have below average SAT scores and are disproportionately in the bottom third of college graduates. A teacher’s verbal scores and the selectivity of their undergraduate college or university are the only two measurable qualities that correlate with higher student outcomes.
So let’s get this straight. To promote teacher prestige, Maryland is limiting itself to academically weaker education school candidates, training them in instructional methods that aren’t effective, paying them more, and hiring more of these misinformed teachers. We could have spent less money by providing training to undo the damage education schools have done and incentivizing teachers to improve their instruction, but instead taxpayers will pay a lot more and get no instructional improvements.
Since FCPS began conducting school online, many parents’ eyes have been opened to the lack of effective instruction, which has increased interest in alternatives to the public schools with more sensible approaches. Our Board of Education needs to take a stand that education schools should not be allowed to continue to mis-educate teachers. By failing to teach teachers properly, education schools are failing our children, too.
Tom Neumark was the founding president of the Frederick Classical Charter School and has been involved in education reform for more than 20 years. In 2019, he was selected as a national finalist in the Moonshot For Kids project for his proposal to improve reading instruction.
Teaching is a skill and one that can be taught to those who are apt. Our Universities that train teachers have a solid curriculum and a record of success. I do disagree that the notion that one needs only a skill to be able to teach it. Both skills and methods are important. Now we are learning how to use computers to make education more of an individual project with ways to teach again what a student may need help with. That is our challenge. There should be no reason to depreciate the training of our teachers. improve it? Of course. But do not get rid of it.
Dwasserba, you would be right to be insulted. This gadfly imagines he's really understanding public education and periodically produces such charter school championing. Public schools must teach all children without regard to their home life, mental disabilities or financial situations. Private school is available, but publicly funded private school is oxymoronic.
Interesting column Mr. Newmark,
Your claim that teaching (in public schools?) does not attract the best and the brightest and the brightest, and implies that therefore, teachers should not be paid more. This is a fallacy. Why in the world should "the best and brightest" go into the teaching profession, when they could make much more elsewhere, and not have to put up with all the crap that teachers do? Unless they are independently wealthy, and totally dedicated to teaching kids, they would not. So what is your remedy? I await your response.
I think if I were a teacher, this would insult me.
