After losing a bid for reelection in the 1830s, Congressman Davy Crockett of Tennessee informed his constituents that “they might go to hell, and I would go to Texas.” In 1836, Crockett met a violent demise at the Alamo.
Crockett’s reaction to an election result represents perhaps a cautionary tale. Unlike Crockett, I have high regard for the voters of Frederick County, even when not every election result goes my way, and I hope that many candidates of both parties who weren’t successful this time around won’t head for Texas, but will continue to be active in our community.
Local Democrats were hoping that, having overtaken Republicans in registration by about 8,000, and securing the first victory in the presidential race (2020) since 1964, those numbers would translate into victories for all of the county races. However, Frederick County voters were very discriminating and willing to split tickets.
Republicans enjoyed several victories: Clerk of the Court Sandra Dalton, Register of Wills Mary Rolle (albeit narrowly), and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins were all reelected. Democrats didn’t even field a candidate against State’s Attorney Charlie Smith.
Frederick County voters did give Democrats top-of-the-ticket victories for Wes Moore for governor, Brooke Lierman for comptroller (narrowly), Anthony Brown for attorney general, Chris Van Hollen for U.S. senator, and David Trone for U.S. representative.
And more total votes were cast overall for the Democratic County Council candidates (adding together the votes cast in both the at-large and district races) — than for the Republican candidates: about 157,000 overall votes for Democrats, and about 143,000 overall votes for Republicans.
Democrats also prevailed in the nail-biting county executive race, with fewer than 1,000 votes finally separating Jessica Fitzwater (50.4% of the vote) from Michael Hough (49.46% of the vote).
Inexplicably (at least to me), the election for the Board of Education — where candidates are nonpartisan (though most voters understand who is who) — split between three “apple-ballot” candidates (supported by the Democratic Party and by the Frederick County Teachers Association) — and one newcomer running on the Education Not Indoctrination slate. Go figure.
For nearly 40 years, I’ve enjoyed an Election Day ritual of strolling from my home to the old armory (Talley Recreation Center), greeting candidates and supporters who are standing outside the polls, reconnecting with neighbors who were likewise doing their civic duty, and embracing the feeling of democracy at work at my local polling place.
But now, like some of the 38 percent of Frederick County voters who don’t vote on Election Day, I cast a mail-in ballot from my dining room table. One diligent friend told me he really liked being able to sit at his computer and read the competing websites of candidates while he filled out his ballot. Joining over 23,000 others, my wife, Ann, and I voted weeks before Election Day.
Early voting also remained popular, with over 16,000 voters taking advantage of the eight early voting days, Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.
This range of options now given to voters to cast ballots, and the time interval prior to Election Day, is posing a dilemma for candidates in terms of getting their messages to voters in a timely fashion. We received numerous campaign mailers and saw far too many TV ads long after we had cast our votes.
Perhaps the greatest takeaway from the 2022 election, both in Maryland and throughout the United States, is the utter normalcy that prevailed despite all of the worries about what might go wrong.
I stand with the optimists who believe American democracy remains strong even as some work hard to weaken it. Ultimately — as with every election — the success of democracy is up to all of us.
Don DeArmon thanks all election officials, both here and nationwide, who do such a tremendous job to make sure our elections are conducted properly to render accurate results. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
