After losing a bid for reelection in the 1830s, Congressman Davy Crockett of Tennessee informed his constituents that “they might go to hell, and I would go to Texas.” In 1836, Crockett met a violent demise at the Alamo.

Crockett’s reaction to an election result represents perhaps a cautionary tale. Unlike Crockett, I have high regard for the voters of Frederick County, even when not every election result goes my way, and I hope that many candidates of both parties who weren’t successful this time around won’t head for Texas, but will continue to be active in our community.

