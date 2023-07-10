The Department of Energy announced recently that it was planning to offer a low-cost federal loan of up to $9.2 billion to a joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and South Korea’s SK Innovation to build three electric vehicle (EV) battery factories in Tennessee and Kentucky, with the project expected to create 5,000 construction jobs and 7,500 manufacturing jobs.

In 2021, Ford and SK announced they would jointly invest $11.4 billion to build an F-150 EV assembly plant and three battery manufacturing facilities.

That's great news! More enlightened, progressive companies are going to locate their factories down south -- where taxes are lower; regulations are less onerous; land is cheaper; the cost of living is lower; labor costs less; and traffic congestion -- if there is any -- is nowhere near as bad.

That is clearly a MUCH better choice of location than an insanely impacted, congested, over-populated area like the Baltimore/D.C. region.

