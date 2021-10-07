A new law passed by the Maryland Legislature took effect on Oct. 1 that bans the intentional releasing of a balloon or participating in the mass release of 10 or more balloons. Anyone over the age of 13 caught violating the law could face a fine of up to $100 plus community service, or even worse — watch a video about pollution.
I understand the premise of the law and have been against balloon releases for years. The goal is to prevent the litter from popped balloons and to reduce or eliminate potential threats to any birds, animals or marine life. It is funny to hear others grumbling about this particular law because at the end of the day, littering has been outlawed in pretty much every state for years now.
Prior to the pandemic, there were conversations also being had about banning single-use plastics either at the local level in Frederick County or statewide. For those who may not know what that fancy term means, think drinking straws. Obviously, if you are at a restaurant, your drink normally comes with a plastic straw, which you will typically just use one time. The reason the brakes were put on hold on that measure was because of the need for takeout and delivery of food in an attempt to keep our local restaurants and other businesses afloat. Ordering food to go typically requires your food and/or beverage to be placed in a single-use container, often plastic (hopefully not Styrofoam). When we finally see the light at the end of the tunnel with this pandemic, those conversations might start again.
I’m not sure how I feel about legislation that outlaws the use of these plastic items. Don’t get me wrong, I am against using them. My wife and I will often explicitly tell our server at restaurants that we don’t want straws to be provided with our drinks. Occasionally, she will even whip out her reusable metal straw to use as well. I do think it is ridiculous to use an item like that one time and then disregard it for the landfill or wherever it permanently ends up.
I wish we as humans could monitor our own behavior and take action ourselves to a point where a law would not be necessary. Technically, that goes both ways. We as consumers should realize that we don’t need that single-use straw. It won’t make the drink taste any better.
Restaurants, cafes, bars, diners and other businesses also can take action. For starters, encourage or train your employees not to put a straw down on the table automatically — or hand me one through the drive-thru window — as if I have no other choice but to take it. And for sure, don’t bring me a second straw with a refill I might request, particularly one that is already set inside the drink. If a patron requests a straw, that is a different story. There are reasons why people may need to drink from a straw. It might make it easier to drink from a cup or glass if you have arthritis or other mobility limitations. Or if your teeth are sensitive to cold beverages, like mine are sometimes, it is easier to consume the liquid refreshment as well.
So, for now, I am putting in my request to local businesses to reexamine their approach to straws, so that maybe the prohibition on straws isn’t mandated by others. Not only is it a socially responsible way of doing business, but it will ultimately cut down on the number of straws you will need to purchase. Cutting costs and improving the bottom line is the goal of any business. While you are at it, don’t automatically include a lemon in every tea or diet cola I order as well. And cut down on the ice, too, which may ultimately eliminate the need for a straw.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional, amateur photographer, wannabe background actor, event planner and avid traveler. He writes from Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.