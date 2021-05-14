On a nice spring day, I saw a honey bee circling around a flower. Flowers are all over the place, and they are blooming in many colors. Bees come to them for their honey. But in this particular instance, a sense of rejuvenation thrilled me.
Stinging aside, the bees pollinate the flowers of fruits and vegetables. One bee circling in front of me indicated that somewhere around there is a colony of them, and they are hard at work. A beekeeper friend of mine had once told me that because of the use of chemicals, the bees are dying, and there are not as many hives around as there used to be. He was dreading their extinction altogether like dodos. The singular presence of a little bee also told me the story that the species is not extinct and they are still working. As nature has made them to do, they are still going about their business of flying from one flower to another and pollinating whatever comes their way.
Before the bees were domesticated, they used to live in the wilderness. They still do. There are tribes in many areas who collect honey from the wilderness for a living. But in North America and Europe, the collection of honey from the wilderness is rare. It is mostly collected by farmers — big and small — who raise honey bees in boxed-up frames. Then they sell the product in different brand names. The bees have an interesting life. In order to be active, they must have a queen among them. In order to capture an entire colony, all one has to do is capture the queen, which is bigger than the others. The bees will follow automatically.
Looking at the price of honey, because the supply has gone down, one can assume that local farmers are also having trouble pollinating their crops. Fewer bees means a lower rate of pollination and less honey and other crops. Sadly, the number of colonies is going down because the insects are dying. The situation has become quite acute in some areas. California and Florida, from where many of us get our oranges, apples and beans, need these valuable insects to pollinate their crops. Should they not be able to produce enough, we would have to depend on China. Who is to blame? Our use of fragrances at homes disorients them. Chemicals spread into blossoms, and bees get killed. In a way, the flowers that do not bear fruit like tulips and forsythia or cherry (white and nonwhite) sustain them. But these flowers are seasonal. So they depend on us. As humans, we become responsible to keep them alive in large numbers for our own good.
Through their decreased number of colonies, the bees tell us about our own survival and extinction. Once upon a time, bison and wolves used to roam here. We don’t find them much around here anymore because we encroached on their living space and slowly killed them entirely. The bees are suffering more or less the same fate. Orchards are giving way to development. When one travels between Damascus and Gaithersburg, the picture becomes very clear. The sad thing is that the process never stops. When new houses are built on a farmland or a piece of land that used to be an orchard, people move in to live there. They enjoy the peacefulness of the rural America. Bingo. They also need schools, shops and roads. They bring in factories and employment. A necessity arises for new roads. More orchards are bulldozed, and more farmlands are dug up to be filled with metal, gravel and cement.
This continuous process of destruction is called progress and “development.” Progress has many different meanings and many different shapes. We enjoy progress with all of its attributes. Yet, poor bees carry its burden. It is they who die without nourishment when we stuff our shelves with artificial fragrances of lilacs and lilies. As humans, we also possess the power to help them survive. I hope we can do that.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His books are available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com.
