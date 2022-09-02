Maybe I’ve been lucky driving around on errands and the like over the past week or so, and it may have to do with driving with the top down in my Mustang, but Frederick seems to be filled with a charming combination of weather, clouds worthy of an artist’s skilled hand, and spicy scents of late summer. We’ve had several days of gentle breezes as well — early signals, perhaps, that the season is changing.

Certainly, we’ve had our share of sweltering days, but more of them are made a little more pleasantly tolerable by gentle breezes, nature’s suggestion that a thunderstorm’s relief may not be far off. Along with those occasional storms are achingly beautiful clouds; cumulus white and gray mountains just over the horizon and changing their fluffy silver shapes in the electric-blue sky by the minute. More than a few times I’ve felt compelled to capture them with my camera to regale them this November when all we’ll see is a solid sky of gray.

public-redux
public-redux

Mr. Lloyd, After "it" isn't enjoyable and you have to be indoors, here's a link to visit. It's the Cloud Appreciation Society. Great photos and some paintings of clouds.

https://cloudappreciationsociety.org/

