Maybe I’ve been lucky driving around on errands and the like over the past week or so, and it may have to do with driving with the top down in my Mustang, but Frederick seems to be filled with a charming combination of weather, clouds worthy of an artist’s skilled hand, and spicy scents of late summer. We’ve had several days of gentle breezes as well — early signals, perhaps, that the season is changing.
Certainly, we’ve had our share of sweltering days, but more of them are made a little more pleasantly tolerable by gentle breezes, nature’s suggestion that a thunderstorm’s relief may not be far off. Along with those occasional storms are achingly beautiful clouds; cumulus white and gray mountains just over the horizon and changing their fluffy silver shapes in the electric-blue sky by the minute. More than a few times I’ve felt compelled to capture them with my camera to regale them this November when all we’ll see is a solid sky of gray.
My two butterfly bushes waft their vanilla and honey scent throughout the backyard. Brushing up against the BeeBalms releases the exotic herby aroma. I wish I could preserve the scents of recently mowed grass, whether from fields or suburban yards, sweet and fresh. This past weekend added to nature’s perfume with early-evening barbecues. Is it a coincidence that every neighborhood I passed tempted me to bring some potato salad, baked beans and cold, craft beers and invite myself to join the heavenly cookouts?
A few months ago, while picking up some cheerfully colored annuals at a local nursery, I spotted a “pumpkin patch kit.” It was a blister package of six pumpkin seeds ensconced in those “just add water” peat pellets. I’d never grown pumpkins before, although I enjoy they way they look; carving them creatively as October nears; and eating pumpkin pies over the holidays. I bought them and nursed them indoors until they sprouted and eventually planted them — admittedly a little late for the season. Now they are taking over the backyard, and we have, so far, five pumpkins taking shape. One is a true classic in shape, and the others are getting there, but even if they’ll be small for Autumn 2022, I am thoroughly enjoying their rapidly growing vines and the fact that I will boast my own patch, despite not having the jolly giant pumpkins worthy of the county fair.
All these sensuous features carry a promise of something good to come. There is a peace of sorts; kids are back in school, most vacations have played out and there will be fewer of those humid and broiling days. We’ll still have a few, but they will become scarcer.
If you’ve been too busy to notice all this happening, try to make yourself mindful and drink it in. The few seconds you take to just look up, take a deep breath and really notice will reward you. Savor the moments. Instead of using the air conditioning in the car, roll down the windows now and then. If you’re lucky enough to have a convertible, put the top down. On some of our cooler evenings, open the windows in your home and enjoy the cicadas and crickets with their late summer songs. This special time doesn’t last forever, and there is still time to enjoy its glory.
Steve Lloyd resides in Clover Hill I and may be spotted during the day observing sunspots with his telescope. He may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
Mr. Lloyd, After "it" isn't enjoyable and you have to be indoors, here's a link to visit. It's the Cloud Appreciation Society. Great photos and some paintings of clouds.
https://cloudappreciationsociety.org/
