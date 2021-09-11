Sure, we remember where we were and what we were doing 20 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, when al-Qaida terrorists flew two hijacked airliners with 10,000 gallons of jet fuel into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, and one into the Pentagon in Washington. The fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers stopped the hijackers from reaching their suspected target of the Capitol or the White House.
The attack killed 2,600 in New York City, 125 at the Pentagon, 256 crew members and passengers on the four planes, and injured thousands.
I was taking a morning walk up the Shookstown Road hill when a car slowed down and the driver shouted something about planes hitting the World Trade Center. Not much more detail than that, so I cut the walk short and spent the rest of the day, with Shirley, staring in disbelief at the news coverage on TV. The images are still fresh, but the reason for the attack and our response is not as clear to me today.
I wanted to write something about the 20th anniversary of the attack, but found I had to rely on the 2004 report, available online, by the bipartisan, congressional National Commission on Terrorists Attacks Upon the United States. Surprise No. 1: It’s written clearly, bypassing the usual bureaucratic denseness. Surprise No. 2: It’s not a whitewash.
One of its main findings: “Across the government, there were failures of imagination, policy, capabilities in management,” in not preventing the 9/11 attacks.
The report summarized the actions of al-Qaida leading up to 9/11, including Osama bin Laden declaring, in 1998, it was “God’s decree that every Muslim should try his utmost to kill any American, military or civilian anywhere in the world because of America’s occupation of Islam’s holy places and aggression against Muslims.”
Some of the terrorist activities included the 1998 truck bombings in overseas embassies, and in 2000, the attack on the American destroyer, the USS Cole, in Yemen, when a boat filled with explosives blew a hole in the side of the ship, killing 17 sailors and almost sinking the ship.
The report concluded, in part: “At no point before 9/11 was the Department of Defense fully engaged in the mission of countering al-Qaida, even though this was perhaps the most dangerous foreign enemy threatening the United States; the FBI did not have the capability to link the collective knowledge of agents in the field to national priorities; the intelligence community struggled throughout the 1990s and up to 9/11 to collect intelligence on and analyze the phenomenon of transnational terrorism;” and, “protecting borders was not a national security issue before 9/11.”
An estimated 16 federal intelligence agencies were caught napping, despite some early signs — like foreign nationals taking flying lessons — that something bad was going on. And even though 15 of the 19 Islamist terrorists involved in the 9/11 attacks were citizens of Saudi Arabia, we didn’t invade our oil-rich friends. But we did invade Afghanistan, which was providing support for al-Qaida’s training and recruitment.
Twenty years and billions of dollars later, we’ve seen a marked increase in attention to domestic security and a corresponding decrease in our civil liberties. Some terrorist threats have been stamped out, but the big question remains of the possible re-appearance of al-Qaida after the disastrous, chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan.
I cringe at some of the actions of our elected leaders, but I’m proud of the job our service men and women have done all over the world. Because of them, living conditions in Afghanistan had to be vastly improved, and millions saw an alternative to life under the terrorists. The troops were not only fighting the Taliban, but corrupt government officials and others getting rich off our flooding the country with money. If the Afghan people hadn’t benefited from the presence of our troops, they would have been throwing rocks at them instead of trying to join them on the way out.
Not a great plan to get the bulk of the troops out first while leaving the civilians there. And it ended badly, with 13 American service members, and 70 Afghans, killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. No matter how chaotic our hasty exit turned out to be, we have to be thankful the war is over.
Anti-war Army veteran Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
