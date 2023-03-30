When I was a legislative assistant on Capitol Hill, one of my daily chores was evaluating proposed bills that my boss’s colleagues wanted my boss to cosponsor.
Over time, I found that two simple questions made the evaluations easier: 1. What’s the problem to solve? 2. What’s the proposed solution?
If the sponsor couldn’t answer those two questions well, the nascent bill was not off to a promising start.
Several recent actions by our elected officials at the state and county levels had me asking my simple questions — but coming up short on the answers.
Gov. Wes Moore started things out when I read that he had testified in person to a Maryland General Assembly committee in support of additional tax relief for retired veterans. Now, who could possibly be against helping retired veterans?
But what’s the problem? Are retired veteran families leaving Maryland in droves? The governor’s oral testimony provided no such documentation. (My request for his written testimony went unanswered.)
OK, let’s say there is a problem with an unexpected out-migration of families of retired veterans. Would additional tax relief stem the tide? (Maryland already provides a $15,000 tax exemption for retired veterans over age 55).
If vets are indeed leaving, maybe it’s for other reasons. Again, no facts were provided.
Lacking good answers to my two questions, I thought his proposal fell short.
And because taxpayers would lose tens of millions of dollars in state and local tax revenue each year if the bill were enacted, we could use better answers. Yet, it looks like the General Assembly may pass a modified version of the governor’s recommendation.
The Frederick County Council had me scratching my head when it considered three bills and multiple amendments on March 21 to expand property tax credits for disabled veterans, their surviving spouses, and for senior citizens and uniformed service members.
What’s the problem? Councilman Steve McKay answered this to my satisfaction: the effect of inflation on the credit’s income and property value eligibility requirements.
Multiple amendments (different “solutions”) were bandied about. Reading the News-Post’s account of the amendments and voting made my head spin.
But when I read the fine print — the Fiscal and Policy Note prepared by the county’s Finance Division staff — I became dubious about any bill, amended or not.
It turns out only 54 disabled veterans and no surviving spouses at all participate in the program. Only 45 elderly and 123 uniformed service members participate. Only one additional elderly homeowner was projected to be included by McKay’s proposal.
Initial participation in all three categories had far higher projections: 1,596 disabled homeowners and spouses, 2,368 elderly, and 1,487 uniformed service members.
I’m interested in why the projections were so far off, as well as what we might do to provide property tax relief to a broader segment of needy county homeowners.
Likewise, a bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly by Sen. Karen Lewis Young and Del. Kris Fair had me perplexed. It seemed to have good intentions — addressing crime and disturbances on North Market Street. But it was withdrawn shortly after introduction.
The bill was targeted at establishments that allow BYOB — bring-your-own-bottle — drinking on nearby premises after Market Street bars close.
Based on some cautionary remarks from Mayor Michael O’Connor and the bill’s quick withdrawal, it seemed like more homework should have been performed before the bill was introduced.
Of course, no legislator expects every one of their bills to be enacted into law.
There are other legitimate reasons for introducing legislation, e.g., to demonstrate responsiveness to constituent groups, or maybe just to push debate forward about a problem or idea.
From that standpoint, Lewis Young’s and Fair’s bill was a success — it has certainly stimulated debate on how to address late-night violence in our city.
As the charter review committee continues its important meetings about possible changes to the city of Frederick’s governing document, I offer my two questions to them, as well as to the Board of Aldermen who will pass judgment on each of the committee’s recommendations.
What’s the problem? What’s the proposed solution?
When not reading the fine print of legislative proposals — something he, in fact, avoids — Don DeArmon is a walker, hiker, and grandfather. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
