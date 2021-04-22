For my fellow farmers who live and work off of the land, every day is Earth Day. Given our proximity to the Chesapeake Bay, water quality and resource conservation are always front and center for farmers across the watershed.
In celebration of Earth Day, I had the pleasure of hosting a virtual meeting with my counterparts from the bay states and federal partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to discuss our shared priorities as we work toward our Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) Phase III goals.
This kind of collaboration is key to meeting the challenges facing our industry and the environment, which is why I am proud to announce that the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has become the first state agency to endorse the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA) Decade of Ag Vision. This is the first sector-wide movement to align a shared vision for the next decade centered around investing in the next generation of agricultural systems, restoring our environment, regenerating natural resources and, in doing so, strengthening the social and economic fabric of America.
Maryland has long been committed to these principles, leading the nation in sustainable agriculture practices, including cover crops, no-till farming, and soil health initiatives. Our department provides financial and technical assistance to farmers in installing best management practices designed to prevent soil erosion, manage nutrients, and improve water quality in local waterways. The following programs have been working to help the state meet its WIP Phase III goals to restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay by 2025:
- The Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share Program (MACS) provides cost-share grants for farmers to install various conservation practices. In FY20, MACS provided Maryland farmers with $32.8 million in cost-share grants. This investment contributed to the installation of 375 conservation practices on farms, nearly half a million acres of protective cover crops planted in fields, and more than 300,000 tons of manure hauled away from areas with high soil phosphorus levels. All together, the MACS programs will prevent an estimated 3.5 million pounds of nitrogen, 24,500 pounds of phosphorus, and 13,150 tons of soil from entering the Bay.
- MDA’s Nutrient Management Program ensures that farmers and urban land managers apply fertilizers, animal manure and other nutrient sources in an effective and environmentally sound manner. Maryland was one of the first states to require farmers to follow a nutrient management plan. MDA is currently working with the University of Maryland on a comprehensive study of phosphorus loss risk tools, which will provide the most complete, current science available on soil phosphorus.
- The department’s Healthy Soils Program launched in 2019 to explore the co-benefits of soil health for farmers and the environment. The program established and continues to promote best practices that contribute to the state’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan, which calls for a 40 percent reduction of emissions levels by 2030. Maryland is actually witnessing reduction around 49 percent.
- The Conservation Buffer Initiative is a pilot program that provides a new funding option for farmers who want to plant streamside buffers to improve the health of local waterways. In addition, these buffers also provide wildlife habitat and sequester carbon.
- The Animal Waste Technology Fund provides grants to companies that demonstrate new technologies that provide alternative strategies to managing animal wastes.
Over the next decade, MDA has pledged to continue working with the USFRA and other leaders from across the agriculture value chain to accelerate bold action and realize our shared Decade of Ag Vision. I look forward to working with all of our partners to continue making progress in enhancing, protecting and restoring our natural resources. While agriculture is often identified as part of the problem, Maryland farmers have proven that we are an important part of the solution.
For more information on the Decade of Ag Vision, please visit: usfarmersandranchers.org.
Joe Bartenfelder is Maryland’s Secretary of Agriculture and a fifth-generation Maryland farmer.
(1) comment
While there have been improvements in farmers' operations, If this were true why are agricultural pollutants the number one source for nitrogen, phosphorous and sedimentation. See for example: https://www.chesapeakebay.net/issues/agriculture where it i stated that "According to 2015 estimates from the Bay Program, agriculture contributes 42 percent of the nitrogen, 55 percent of the phosphorous and 60 percent of the sediment entering the Bay." See also: https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2015-10/documents/chesbay_chap02.pdf. The states need to do a better job of regulating the wastes that come from their state and not just pass it on downstream.
Why do some farmers oppose restrictions to their farming (i.e., buffers)? Why is it some tax payer dollars go towards good practices programs? Why is it factory farms such as poultry farms install industrial air handlers to remove noxious gases from their structures but don't do anything the remove the pollutants they discharge and cause harm to their neighbors (and due to precipitation, adds to the nitrogen in the bay)? Joe Bartenfelder Md. Secretary of Agriculture states "Our department provides financial and technical assistance to farmers in installing best management practices designed to prevent soil erosion, manage nutrients, and improve water quality in local waterways." Again that just means that tax payers are partially paying for pollution prevention the farmers should be paying for. We don't pay oil companies to control emissions from their petroleum refineries do we?
As I've said, progress has been made but more needs to be done and the farmers need to shoulder more responsibility and pass the costs on to the consumers. Maybe Maryland should regulate the pricing structure in order to make large corporations pay for their practices (think, for example, factory chicken or turkey farms where the big companies control the prices which are too low for the contract farmers to be able to clean up their acts).
