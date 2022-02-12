The recent Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation and report of Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS), revealing repeated acts of restraint and seclusion of disabled students, is disturbing in many respects.
According to the produced data, African American students, while accounting for only 12 percent of the overall student population, were 59 percent of the students restrained and 43 percent of the students improperly secluded during the 2017-2018 school year. Over the entire two and one-half years period covered by the investigation, African American students composed 48 percent of those restrained and 38 percent of those secluded. The severe disproportionality is glaring, and the stark reality is that we have an African American student abuse problem, not simply a student abuse problem. The disabled student disgrace is just the latest iteration of systemic racialism of the FCPS.
In 1999, a community group, Parents Association of African American Students (PAAAS), made an inquiry to Frederick County Public Schools regarding the prevalence of African American students in respective academic placements and designations. The results were astounding, revealing amongst other things, that African American students were designated as “severely emotionally disturbed” and “mentally retarded” at rates two and one-half (2 1/2) that of other students. An outside investigation conducted by George Washington University concluded that many of those students were improperly designated; resulting from unsupported staff perceptions and determinations. What resonates with our organization is the stunning similarity, in the context of race, of the data associated with the “mental retardation” and “severely emotionally disturbed” designations addressed decades ago, and the disability abuse situation we are currently confronting.
Members of the Board Of Education (BOE) must bear some responsibility for the current situation. First, it appears incredible that they knew nothing about this matter until reading about the settlement on the pages of The Frederick News Post. It should be noted that the DOJ reports that their investigation included “interviews with [FCPS] school administrators, teachers, support staff, and other employees”. Certainly, there was internal knowledge of the situation. Furthermore, the DOJ reports that it was approached by FCPS in October 2021 regarding entering a Settlement Agreement. It is reasonably assumed that FCPS would have reviewed this matter with the BOE before authorizing their counsel to pursue settlement. Secondly, even if they were not aware of the investigation, they certainly were aware of ongoing problems with the treatment of African American students, as our organization and others have persistently brought this issue to their attention. Finally, their lack of awareness does not exonerate, as it is part of their responsibility to be aware, especially since “equity” and fairness was a central theme of many of their election campaigns.
In January 2018, members of our Education Committee met with Dr. Alban to discuss our concerns about the dearth of African American teachers and staff, a lack of African American student representation in academically advance courses, and other matters. Dr. Alban pointed to the absence of African American representation on the Board of Education as problematic, and suggested that such would be an elixir. A similar sentiment was expressed in a separate conversation with a then-board member. I expressed to both that any board member should possess sensitivity and concern for the minority student population, and the absence of such sensitivity should disqualify them for that fiduciary position. It will be noted that the seclusion/restraint atrocities occurred during the tenure of African American board members. What is absent is a genuine concern for the educational and general development of the African American student body, ranging from the Board of Education level and permeating the entire FCPS. That attitude of marginality and second-class relegation is not limited to African American students but toward any vulnerable student group, including disabled or otherwise challenged students. When a student’s race is coupled with any other vulnerability. the situation becomes gravely intensified and detrimental.
The BOE effectuation of the termination of Dr. Alban is a belated symbolic display of concern for the vulnerable student population. Although Dr. Alban’s termination in reaction to the recent revelations portends a sensitivity, when our organization and other community groups have expressed repeated concerns about matters such as the absence of African American teachers, disproportionate suspensions, and equitable curriculum access, BOE members have dismissed our complaints and set forth specious explanations and excuses. We suspect that the BOE action in this matter is solely in reaction to the DOJ investigation, and suggest that similar investigation is warranted in connection with other issues.
The DOJ investigation identified the problems are a lack of sufficient training, staff, oversight, and implementation in connection with the disabled student population. Although Dr. Alban was the CEO with ultimate responsibility, the systemic attitude toward this vulnerable group extends beyond her doorstep. There are department heads, FCPS Equity office, etc., who are also accountable. It would be a grave mistake to offer up Dr. Alban as a sacrificial lamb, and not address the overarching institutional problem.
It is transparent that all programs of the FCPS should be scrutinized through a racial equity lens. Our organization has been calling for such for more than four years, having proposed the creation of a Minority Affairs Advisory Committee composed of persons selected in major part by African American advocacy groups. Rather than discussing the contours of such a body, the FCPS proceeded to appoint a Racial Equity Committee. However when we submitted the application of one of our members who was a retired FCPS school teacher who had spent the bulk of her career at an African American concentrated elementary school, had attended the local school system, and had processed her children through FCPS schools, we were told that her application got lost in SPAM. The obvious conclusion is that the BOE has not heretofore been interested in a meaningful examination of FCPS relation to the African American student body and the African American community.
However we would be remiss in not acknowledging that some members of the FCPS have demonstrated an interest in addressing the racialism pestilence. The Coalition of African American Organizations and churches has engaged in ongoing conversations and efforts with Dr. Kevin Cuppett and FCPS administrative staff regarding a multicultural curriculum. At the BOE level, David Bass has been an advocate and activist on issues of racial equity. However it must be noted that the active involvement of Mr. Bass has been the exception, rather than the rule, of BOE members.
The Settlement Agreement between the DOJ and the FCPS warrants independent consideration. Aside from setting forth detailed findings of improper treatment, the Agreement included specific compensatory measures. Notably the Agreement provides that for “every student currently enrolled” in FCPS who was subjected to seclusion and/or physical restraint during the 2017-18 through 2020-21 school years will be offered “three months of weekly, one-hour counseling sessions” with a licensed therapist to be “chosen and paid for” by FCPS. Firstly, the DOJ report references severe and repeated acts of seclusion and restraint, and the suggestion that cookie-cutter weekly counseling sessions are sufficient for the range of children already suffering disabilities, simply does not make sense. Additionally, not offering the opportunity for those parents to select their own therapists is problematic, and conceivably counterproductive. Also, what about children who were victimized by FCPS practices but are no longer “enrolled” in the schools, and what about the students that were victimized before the reviewed period of 2017-18 through 2020-21. We question whether DOJ or FCPS has advised students and parents that they have a right to seek their individual counsels.
Additionally, under the topic of “Compensatory Education” the Agreement provides that FCPS will offer one (1) hour of compensatory education for each hour, or part thereof, that the child was improperly restrained or secluded. Such appears laudable, but we query whether a compensatory hour in a mathematics class that is structured on sequential learning will be adequate to address that child’s falling behind, becoming frustrated, and ultimately withdrawing towards failure. It is important that we do not continue to make the blunder of marginalizing the harm visited upon those children. There should be some real and substantive reparations, arrived by conversation with the victimized parents/students and their advisors.
