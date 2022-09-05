Did a particular person “invent” Labor Day? It’s debatable.
The year was 1882. Some records show that Peter J. McGuire, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, first proposed a “general holiday for the laboring classes,” while other sources say that Matthew Maguire, secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York, put forward the idea. Maguire was a socialist; it may be that his politics were too radical for him to be given full credit as author of the holiday.
The mid-to-late 19th century was the height of the industrial revolution and the birth of the modern labor movement. It saw the formation of the first nationwide unions — the National Labor Union, Knights of Labor and American Federation of Labor are three notable examples. In 1894, the U.S. Congress, under President Grover Cleveland, passed legislation that made the first Monday in September a federal holiday.
I found most of this information on dol.gov, the U.S. Department of Labor website. Its History of Labor Day page is a nice primer that includes indexes of past U.S. secretaries of babor as well as prominent labor leaders such as Mother Jones, Eugene V. Debs, Cesar Chavez and Ted Kennedy. The page also strikes me as subtle publicity. Three cheers for America, it seems to say, and for Labor Day: a “tribute … to the creator of so much of the nation’s strength, freedom and leadership — the American worker.”
Oh please. Does the U.S. actually pay tribute to the hard work of the common man? Or do we celebrate money, the bottom line and the almighty dollar? I vote for the latter, and present as evidence the fact that Sept. 3, 2022, marks the first National Cinema Day. Looking to punch up consumer enthusiasm on what is typically the slowest box office weekend of the year, the movie industry designated this Sept. 3 as a day for theaters across the country to charge patrons only $3 per ticket.
Admittedly, this is good news. With an average ticket costing $10-$15, the movie theater can be prohibitively expensive, especially for families. I wouldn’t mind seeing National Cinema Day became an annual event.
My point is that for most of us, including myself, Labor Day is a day of personal enjoyment and relaxation. Companies know this, and are quick to capitalize on public demand for holiday amusement. Street parades that exhibit “the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations,” as originally proposed by McGuire (or was it Maguire?) are all well and good. But do speeches and parades turn a profit?
Besides, who has time to march in a parade? The workers occupied with waiting tables, lifeguarding the local pool, tearing ticket stubs, and ringing up groceries certainly do not. I, too, work in customer service, and can’t remember the last time I had Labor Day off. After I clock out, I usually attend a friend’s backyard barbecue, where I sit around eating hot dogs and chitchatting about anything other than the labor movement and civic ideals.
Which is too bad, because America is amidst another great labor uprising. Employees of major corporations such as Apple, Google, Starbucks, Amazon, REI and Trader Joe’s have all voted to unionize within this past year, which bucks the trend of union membership steadily declining (as of 2020 only 10% of Americans belonged to a labor union, compared to 20% in 1983). And so, this Labor Day, no matter what or how you celebrate, the truth is that workers spent 2022 coming together in solidarity. Three cheers for America, indeed.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now divides her time between Maryland and Alaska. Reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.