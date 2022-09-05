Did a particular person “invent” Labor Day? It’s debatable.

The year was 1882. Some records show that Peter J. McGuire, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, first proposed a “general holiday for the laboring classes,” while other sources say that Matthew Maguire, secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York, put forward the idea. Maguire was a socialist; it may be that his politics were too radical for him to be given full credit as author of the holiday.

