What follows is a limited examination of a less-than-valiant attempt at an impeachment trial — said deconstruction to be perpetrated by an old, white guy using what’s left of my brain. I will attempt to maintain a serious attitude (as difficult as that may be) despite my view that, although they kept straight faces, the shaky impeachment managers couldn’t possibly have been serious in conducting their dog and pony show. A show that carried with it, from the beginning, the promise of failure. Gotta give ’em high marks for chutzpah though.
Disclaimer: Nothing that follows should be construed (something certain people are really good at) as support for Donald J. Trump. Nor do I wish to castigate or tarnish him. In my opinion, he served a purpose that has run its course. OK then, let’s proceed to boldly go — who knows where.
I won’t delve into the language of the Constitution, the definition of impeachment or the technicalities of Trump becoming a private citizen before the left could formulate substantiated charges. Let’s look at real facts that many can agree upon. The left has rabidly and long sought reasons to remove him from office — beginning before he assumed the presidency. Seemingly, thousands of them have clamored for impeachment for four years. How many false charges have they fabricated? Russian spy, collusion, mental imbalance, quid pro quo! (I particularly loved that one.) Tax issues, encouraging insurrection. So many that the left lost credibility in such matters ages ago. Remember the Aesop’s Fable No. 210 — The boy who cried wolf? Many no longer took leftists seriously.
On the final charge regarding the encouragement of insurrection, nothing in his language displayed indisputable intent. He used the words “peaceful” and “patriotic.” A great leap was required to accept the left’s and anti-Trumpers’ arguments.
Lastly, the primary purpose of any impeachment is the removal from office. This issue was moot with Trump. The other purpose (disqualification) was simply fueled by open hatred and fear of Trump — a political vendetta.
That brings us to (Oh boy!) Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She’s the one person who might have prevented the mind-boggling, monotonous proceedings. I shan’t spend much time on this California (Baltimore bred) wonder. If you’ve ever questioned how she feels about Trump, just find a picture of her taken while she discussed him. There are many, and none are remotely flattering. She’s an angry, angry person when Trump is concerned. She should have been the lead manager in the impeachment trial, but it’s likely that she knew that it was a fool’s errand. With that knowledge, she sent others into the jaws of defeat and ignominy.
Enter, stage left, my own Maryland representative in the U.S. Congress, Jamie Raskin. Clearly, I have no way of knowing if Raskin was sent on this errand or if he eagerly volunteered. Given his enthusiastic manner and the dramatics he displayed, I’d suspect the latter.
Perhaps Raskin’s selection was shrewd because given the diversity of backgrounds of the two antagonists (Trump vs. Raskin) they seemed “natural enemies.” In brief, Trump was born and raised in Queens, New York. His father Fred was a prominent real estate developer in NYC — an entrepreneur, businessman and capitalist. As most are aware, NYC is a business center.
In contrast, Raskin was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Takoma Park, Montgomery County. His father Marcus was “… an author and advocate who helped shape left-leaning thought …” (Washington Post, Dec. 26, 2017). He was the “co-founder of a liberal think tank,” the Institute for Policy Studies (New York Times, Dec. 28, 2017). Marcus also worked in the Kennedy administration. It is little wonder that Donald Trump and Jamie Raskin would naturally be found at opposite poles of most discussions.
As one of Raskin’s constituents, I am disappointed in the fact that he represented the prosecution of Trump — let alone be the leader of it. As stated earlier, he was either sent or voluntarily entered upon a fool’s errand. In either case, neither his performance nor his result was impressive. The result was not only predictable, it was predicted — even by the media.
I care not how Raskin’s participation evolved. He took the lead in a case in which even the definition of the word impeachment indicated failure. Personally, I’d prefer that my elected representative display a greater sense of good judgement than to accept a guaranteed losing case.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.
Let’s give Rick a chance to redeem himself of his foolish thinking: Rick, was there an actual steal to stop - Yes or No. America needs to know!
Come on Rick, Was there an actual "steal" to stop or was this a free and fair election?
Rick proves again that you can’t teach old dogs new tricks...like how to think.
Rick put a ‘disclaimer’ in his own column: “Nothing that follows should be construed (...) as support for Donald J. Trump.” Followed by heckling those that were appalled to Trump’s incitement of violence, the insurrection on democracy, the siege of the Capitol, interference in congress election responsibilities, and 7 deaths. Wonder why. He then placed blame on Pelosi and Rankin holding Trump accountable. Trump had no responsibility. if your paper would like to be taken seriously, it’s time to drop him from the ‘board of editorials’ That’s enough!
Awe- [thumbup][thumbup]
Trump, one year ago today:
“The 15 [cases in the U.S.] within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero...We're going very substantially down, not up...We're testing everybody that we need to test. And we're finding very little problem. Very little problem.” Now over 508,000 dead.
If you are going to tell us what actually happened, then you must be an angry hater.
This column is meaningless. Just answer the questions: Did Trump incite the riot, and did he mean to? Were his claims against the US election based on unsubstantiated claims? Did he illegally conspire to change the vote totals in SC and other states? The impeachment trial and other widely available evidence showed beyond a reasonable doubt that the answer to all three questions is Yes. Any one of those would be reason enough to impeach, and I expect criminal charges are to follow, particularly with regard to my last question.
Sorry, GA, not SC.
Time the FNP gave Rick two weeks notice. He is clearly past his prime, if ever he had a prime.
Cobbling together various nasty memes in one's e-mail doesn't quite rise to a decent column, does it?
I haven't been around here long enough to recognize Blatchford had a prime. It's been pretty much trash from Blatchford since I've been subscribed. I think we have reached dumpster on fire stage now.
Gee Rick, we're all shocked at your conclusions.
"deconstruction to be perpetrated by an old, white guy using what’s left of my brain." - the first honest thing I've seen in one of his columns. Didn't need to read any further to know it would be either delusional, full of nonsense or both!
Let's hope we see an actual criminal trial evolve for this seditious renegade Trump. It'll give the likes of Blatchford an idea of how real trials work with unrigged jurors. Not just another OJ Simpson like fiasco....
I guess Mr. Blatchford and I watched different impeachment trials. Representative Raskin and the other impeachment managers presented their case in a comprehensive manner, as one would expect from a group that included mostly former prosecutors and a former constitutional law professor (Raskin). They relied on precedent from prior impeachments, drew insights from the Federalist Papers, and presented historical context from British impeachment examples (the Founders drew many elements of our Constitution from British law) that all supported the case for the trial. They gave voluminous evidence that the incitement by the former President was not limited to simply a few statements at the January 6th rally, but spanned months of time. Evidence that the former President attempted to coerce multiple state and local officials to overturn the will of the voters was indisputable. In contrast the ex-President's lawyers were in way over their heads.
Blotchy is a blotch on FNP. He needs to move on to Newsmax where his fairy tales can take on a new life.
"Three days before the riot, Capitol Police distributed an internal document warning that armed extremists were poised for violence and could invade Congress".....this is why the Dimocrats wanted to skip the investigation part and go right to impeachment.
Shhhh; the lefties don't want to hear the truth
Not sure why you feel this exonerates Trump. In my opinion he was complicit in the riot on the capital in two ways:
1) He egged on the people who carried it out, not just on that day, but repeatedly before and after he lost the election (shhhh: the Righties don't like to hear the part about how he lost the election). A president interested in preserving democracy and protecting the people, does not do what he did that day if there is even a hint that it would lead to violence. Or are you saying that he wasn't aware that armed extremists were poised for violence? Did he not get the memo, or did he choose to ignore it?
2) When it was clear that the insurgence were storming the Capital, he sat idly by waiting to see what would happen, hoping that somehow, this show of force and intimidation would scare Mike Pence into betraying his oath to support and defend the Constitution and giving him the Presidency (essentially overthrowing of the election). Compare that to the decisive action he took to have protestors in Lafayette square gassed so that he could create a photo op for his reelection campaign.
And consider, what would happen if the insurgence had been able to "Take That Place" and started executing people. What would Trump have done then? I don't think a video telling murderers that he was proud of them, they were patriot's but they needed to stop was going to cut it. Clearly, that was an impeachable failure of leadership that was done because he was waiting to see how it benefitted him.
Honestly, it's sad that any true patriot and lover of America would defend him.
@pukashell
Because Reek wants to blame people who he feels like should have done more to stop the coup attempt more than those who fomented, inspired and led the coup attempt.
pukashell - [thumbup][thumbup]
pukashell, where did I say that information exonerates Trump? Conjecture on your part?
Bosco, That has nothing to do with whether or not Trump incited the riot.
What I said was "this is why the Dimocrats wanted to skip the investigation part and go right to impeachment"
The Dimocrats have opened the door for a no-investigation impeachment. The senate opened the door for senate trials of private citizens.
How many times did the house manages reach back into history and cite a precedent? Now there are a couple of new ones.
You know three, I'd be willing to bet the next time we have Congress actually be first hand witnesses to the attempted insurection, we can once again proceed without an investigation since there are a number of first hand witnesses who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. I know of 43 Republicans who did not do that and some of those actually aided the uprising by spreading falsehoods and QAnon conspiracies. That is the truly disgusting part of this regardless of how some try to spin it.
Since Trump is no longer POTUS, his efforts to cover up his past activities (and tax returns) are less effective. So when Ric says there are "false charges" we will see how many are supported by facts and how many are really false.
The rest of the article seems to indicate that Pelosi and Raskin are angry people. It is not so much about what they say but how they say it. Good enough for an opinion piece, but not reason for me to change my opinion. Both are good people from Maryland. I am happy to see them represent their voters so well.
gary - agree! Well said.
Pelosi couldn't even be elected in 75 percent of the Congressional districts.
@wran
Thank goodness she isn't running in those districts, but in the one that she is consistently re-elected in.
All she needs is one.
You can’t be that ignorant can you? Since when does the government search for a crime to prosecute someone with? Answer, they don’t unless you live a country that you and the left are turning us into. What does that say about the IRS under Obama and Bush?
@PDL
Do you wake up this uninformed or is like something you have to work at everyday?
@NMP
Both...he wakes up uninformed...then turns on Fox News and lets them do the work of keeping him uninformed...so I guess it's a team effort? See we aren't on that team so....that's why PDL's comments are so stunningly uninformed to the rest of us because we don't actively try to stay "uniformed" .....
pdl - How about Al Capone and tax evasion.
You can't be that ignorant can you ? Take your statement and look in the mirror.
pdl, do you mean "scandal free" Obama who weaponized the IRS to target conservative non-profits?
Quick history test on “scandal free” for you Bosco.
How many members of the Trump administration in 4 years where indicted and still counting? How man of Obama’s, in 8 years? Clue, one had zero.
https://www.thoughtco.com/list-of-obama-scandals-and-controversies-3367635
Garry[thumbup]
@gary4books
Just remember these people haven't one a single case in court where they needed to present evidence of fraud. That single fact doesn't seem to be brought up whenever they make baseless claims about fraud.
Don't look at my attempts to make it harder to vote over here.... look at all of the non-existent fraud that happened over here.
Wagging the dog is all Conservatives have left since they abandoned any principal they ever claimed to have had.
New Market - exactly right.
