We miss eating out. Local restaurants are starting to open again, even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but we’re not ready yet. They are taking special precautions, like requiring the wearing of face masks, creating more space between tables, and even taking up street space for outdoor dining. But until we get a definite all-clear signal, eating out for us is not in yet.
We also miss some of the old-time favorites. China Garden, closed since May 2019 because of a fire, might re-open later this summer. Co-owner Allen Chiang always made you feel welcome, food portions were generous and the prices were reasonable.
Not expected back are the Dan-Dee Country Inn on U.S. 40 west of town and the Barbara Fritchie Restaurant just west of the Golden Mile, soon to be home to another used car lot. The Dan-Dee was a family favorite, known for its fried chicken, apple fritters and friendly service. Barbara Fritchie was known for its homemade pies and huge helpings of food, like their 24-pound meat loaf.
The loss of a couple of our favorites, and the delayed opening of most of the local restaurants, has forced us to take desperate measures — like cooking more at home. Shirley doesn’t have a problem with this since she’s a first-rate cook, but I have to step up more.
That’s why the cookbook I received from our daughter for Father’s Day couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s also at my level. In the lunch section is a recipe for a grilled cheese sandwich. Number 1 instruction: “Put the cheese between the slices of bread.” That’s news you can use.
Since dad plans to cook more, he needed a new charcoal grill. Dads are not completely at home in the kitchen, But I know from personal experience that you can’t beat grilling on a really hot day, standing in a cloud of charcoal smoke, swatting bugs. Yeah, buddy.
The grill arrived in a box, not with helpful instructions in three languages, but with drawings of each step. It took about as long to assemble as some of the kids’ toys on long-ago Christmas eves. I was pleased that the end product turned out to be reasonably close to the picture on the box.
The next day was the test run. In a rare burst of generosity, I offered to make the whole supper. With the help of my new cookbook, I wisely selected something simple — barbecued chicken and skewered, cut-up vegetables.
The skewering part was a challenge. I missed the step about pre-cooking the carrots and spent way too much time trying to force the skewer through 2-inch chunks of raw carrots. Cut up peppers, onions, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes went on easier. I did remember to pre-cook the potatoes, possibly a tad too long. They fell off the skewer, but worked fine for mashed potatoes.
Lighting the charcoal went smoothly enough, using a helpful “chimney” where you stuff newspaper in the bottom, wait until the charcoal is burning, then transfer it to the grill. Great, so far. But the charcoal never did get roaring hot and the chicken never did get cooked enough — way below that recommended 165 degrees on the meat thermometer. The skewered vegetables just kind of sat there, never heating up at all.
Don’t want to mention any names here, but someone forgot to open the air vents in the bottom of the grill — our last grill didn’t have bottom vents. So, the charcoal didn’t get enough air to fuel the fire. and never did heat up enough. After that sunk in, Shirley came to the rescue, put the chicken in a frying pan and the vegetables in the microwave. The mashed potatoes came out really well.
Eating out has its advantages. Someone else does the cooking, serving and cleaning up. Also, Frederick is fortunate to have a lot — hundreds? — of fine restaurants with a wide range of prices and types of food. We look forward to them being fully open, although we expect the dining experience will be totally different with the continued use of face masks and social distancing.
We’ll be fine in the meantime. I have a new cookbook and a new grill, which means it’s more important than ever to be able to eat somewhere else.
Grill-fan Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
(3) comments
Corn on the cob is easy : strip an ear, moisten with water, put on a plate and microwave 2 minutes. Two ears, check at 3:30 and like that. Not necessary to steam up the whole kitchen.
Life can be a continuing process of making decisions and learning from the results. Looks like Bill learned a lot this time. Bon appetite.
Dan Dee Inn, didn't that close years ago? Isn't it used for church services now?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.