I live within walking distance of Penn Station in Baltimore, which allows for an easy day trip into Washington, D.C., since daily commuter trains run between the two cities every hour.
There is also daily service to New York City. Twice this past year, my father and I attended a Broadway matinee, with the six-hour round-trip ride from Baltimore making each excursion a long but enjoyable day.
A few weeks ago, I undertook my first-ever long-distance train travel down to Tampa, Florida, in a coach seat that cost me $320 (a sleeper car with a private bed and bathroom would have cost more than $1,500).
I purchased my overnight, 23-hour-each-direction ticket to Tampa and anticipated an uncomfortable ride.
Honestly, though, it wasn’t bad. Amtrak seats are wider and have more legroom than airplane seats, with a recline ability that includes an “extended foot rest.”
I dozed off for a few hours once the car lights were turned off at about 11 p.m. Otherwise, I filled the time by reading a book, watching Netflix, listening to podcasts and chatting with fellow travelers in the dining car.
There was free wireless internet. However, the No. 1 suggestion when I Googled “how to survive a long train ride” was to download media ahead of time — the WiFi isn’t always reliable.
I’m not the only person traveling by rail nowadays.
Fiscal year 2019 was the best in Amtrak’s history, with 32.5 million passengers and $3.3 billion collected in revenue. Amtrak was projected (pre-COVID-19 pandemic) to turn a profit in 2020, having until now operated at a loss, relying on federal subsidies, grants and funding from individual state transportation budgets.
But, smart business decisions mean that ridership and financial solvency are steadily improving each year.
President Joe Biden commuted by rail from Wilmington, Delaware, during his decades in Congress, so it was no surprise that the $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan unveiled last year allocates $80 billion for Amtrak.
This influx of federal money will cover a $45 billion backlog of updates and repairs and allow for expanded service across the West and Midwest.
A color-coded map on the Amtrak website at amtrakconnectsus.com/maps outlines a plan for connecting heavily trafficked metropolitan corridors such as Detroit-Toledo-Cleveland-Cincinnati; Wichita to Oklahoma City to San Antonio; Atlanta to Nashville; Los Angeles to Las Vegas and Phoenix/Tucson.
This vision is a long way off, however, and must pass many hurdles.
Plenty of politicians and citizens think rail infrastructure is a waste of taxpayer money. Plus, there are complicated contracts to negotiate with freight companies, who own the majority of existing track and therefore get priority of passage, often causing massive (and expensive) passenger delays.
Not to mention all of the skilled workers needed to manufacture new track and train cars — where will they all come from?
I agree with Biden and train enthusiasts that expanding service is worthwhile.
Americans are ready for more options of getting from place to place. We are fed up with getting nickel-and-dimed over every piece of luggage and being strip-searched by TSA agents.
Airplane travel is quick and convenient, and will always have its place, but it’s also led to air rage and the dismissive term “flyover country.”
Traveling from coast to coast shouldn’t be only about the bottom dollar. It should also be conducive to being a decent, dignified human who’s interested in taking a few extra hours or days to relax, connect with their fellow citizens and see the glorious, expansive landscape of our country.
Forgive me, if I sound grandiose. I must still be in the Christmas spirit, rereading “Polar Express” and sentimental about a magical-seeming train set from my childhood, one we kept boxed up with the holiday decorations.
Its battery-powered engine lit up, emitted steam and made “choo choo” and high-pitched whistle noises as it chugged around tracks we assembled to circle the floor around our Christmas tree.
Holiday locomotives aren’t just for kids. What adult doesn’t like imagining a cozy train seat? Gazing out the window at snow-covered scenery while you sip a warm cup of dining car coffee.
It sure beats the security line at BWI or bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-95.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now divides her time between Maryland and Alaska. She can be reached at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
