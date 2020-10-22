President Trump, a creature of habit and a one-trick pony, can be depended on to offer another dose of venom and character assassination against Democratic rival Joe Biden in Thursday night’s concluding debate in Nashville.
He is conditioned by his nature, and now by political desperation, to trot out the sordid smear of Biden and his son Hunter — the supposed conspiracy Trump attempted to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into supporting with an official investigation. That effort led to Trump’s impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives, although Republicans in the Senate acquitted him in a highly partisan trial in which they voted against subpoenas for witnesses.
Zelenskiy did not play along with Trump, and under pressure the latter finally released nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, but the smell of corruption remains for those who recall the the strong-arm attempt.
Trump is unbowed and unashamed, and American voters can anticipate that Trump will attempt to make Hunter Biden a primary focus on Thursday.
If so, he will no doubt make much of a New York Post report that Hunter tried to peddle an introduction to his father as payoff for a lucrative job Hunter then held in a giant Ukrainian energy firm. Other major newspapers and press outlets have pushed back against the Post story for presenting very fuzzy evidence and a highly dubious backstory about how the materials alleged to be connected to Hunter came into the possession of Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani, who supposedly passed them to the Post. The New York Times, The Washington Post and other outlets have questioned the New York Post account, noting that one author sought to have his byline removed from it.
At the time of the purported influence scheme, Joe Biden was President Barack Obama’s vice president and his point person to counteract Ukrainian corruption. Indeed, he successfully sought the removal of a crooked official whom Obama and other Western democratic leaders wanted out of government.
The Post story was based on materials allegedly discovered by a computer repair shop owner in Delaware on the hard drive of a computer he believed was brought in for repair by Hunter. The expert said he couldn’t be sure, however, because he himself is legally blind. Such is the thin reed by which Trump seeks to keep alive his case against Joe and Hunter Biden.
Trump also has now attacked Biden for allying himself with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the foremost government expert on the coronavirus pandemic, telling a rally Monday: “He wants to listen to Dr. Fauci.” Biden shot back that he considered doing so “a badge of honor,” adding to Trump: “Mr. President, you’re right about one thing. The American people are tired. They’re tired of your lies about this virus. They’re tired of watching more Americans die and more people lose their jobs because you refuse to take this pandemic seriously.”
Meanwhile, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien protested to the independent Commission on Presidential Debates about changes in dates and formats, as his candidate maintained active campaigning. Stepien urged that the final debate focus be more on foreign policy, perhaps as a gateway to further discussion of relations with Ukraine and the largely discredited allegations against Hunter Biden.
Trump earlier had argued against allowing the moderator to shut off the microphone of any candidate who persisted in violating agreed-to time limits on speaking, as Trump so conspicuously did against Biden in the first debate. The commission on Monday authorized the moderator, Kristen Welker of NBC News, to do so in the final debate, and it remains to be seen how well that decision will be enforced.
On Monday, as Biden was occupied preparing for the debate, Trump leveled new generalized allegations against Biden on the campaign trail, saying at one point at his opponent was “a criminal” and should be “in jail.” He suggested with no specifics that “Joe Biden has a scandal coming up that will make him almost an impotent candidate. ... This scandal is so big, and the only thing he has going is he has a corrupt press who will not write about it.”
Thus does the final actual face-to-face combat between Trump and Biden take center stage Thursday night, as the president appears determined to cling to feral personal assaults on the former vice president, risking as he does further alienating an electorate that is already sick of his antics.
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
(8) comments
Ever notice how many of these columns are footnoted by "so and so's latest book". Paid advertising posing as journalism? In any case, did I miss the second debate? Thought there were supposed to be three of them.
Because POTUS had a communicable disease that is transmitted through the air, it was decided to do the second debate in a virtual format. But one of the two candidates got upset about this because he wouldn't be able to be adored in person to the level he most desires so he refused to attend the second debate. So this is the third.
He also was concerned that moderators would be able to turn off his mic. I wonder if he is now hoping they do so he can play the victim.
so here we go again, Jules gives us another hate-filled piece full of lies ; he now doesn't like the liberal NY Post , a liberal piece of the media which dared to tell the truth ...oh no not that... and its so unlike the main stream folks. there is NOTHING untrue about the Bidens piece ...the e mail was on Hunters computer which he left at a repair shop and they have a signed release by Hunter ( who later abandoned it) to prove it and as for what the President will say tonight , he will take the TRUTH road which we know is the low road for you jules but aside from the NYP no other paper is printing the story and we know the moderator won't ask the important questions so it is left to Trump to get at the truth...and you forgot to tell us jules that no one in the biden camp has denied any of these crooked dealings ...I wonder how you can look in the mirror...why not try something novel like writing something truthful...nah...too much to expect
Spoken like a Trump cult member “deflecting”. So, don’t vote for Hunter or Ivanka (she’s gained 18 Chinese trademarks since daddy became president). Wait a minute, they’re not running 🏃🏼.
I agree, aw, I will not vote for Hunter Biden for President of the United States. There, got that one out of the way.
And unlike Hunter, Ivanka is a government official who famously often used her private email account for government business.
jersey, jersey, jersey. When has Trump NOT taken the low road? America cares about Hunter Biden about as much as Donald cares about you or any of his remaining supporters. Not one little tiny bit. Not at all. And never did. America learned long ago about Trump's "distractions" and this one is yet another distraction cooked up and delivered by Trump's remaining consigliere Guiliani. Why else do you think Trump is now pouting about The DOJ and Barr and Christopher Wray specifically?? Even they know this dog ain't gonna hunt. Give it up, girl. Geez.............
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.