President Joe Biden tweeted that he will be a “nightmare” for Republicans who dream of cutting Social Security and Medicare.

With this statement, Biden showed that he’s either shockingly ignorant about these two programs and any Republican reform efforts — or lack thereof — or just another politician who washes his hands of what happens when he’s out of office and the programs hit upcoming obstacles.

