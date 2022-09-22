A paramount principle of journalism is fairness.
It’s essential when covering campaigns and elections. We strive to be accurate in describing candidates’ positions and to be thorough in capturing who they are.
We don’t take sides in our news coverage. Our job is to gather and present information, to help voters learn what they need to know before they make choices.
The Frederick News-Post’s coverage leading up to the July 19 primary took many forms.
Our reporters wrote profiles of the four candidates for county executive, the 24 candidates for County Council and the three candidates for sheriff.
We also published profiles of the 16 candidates for Frederick County Board of Education and aired our podcast interviews with them.
Our online voters guide was broader. We invited 130 candidates for county, school board, state and federal offices to fill out questionnaires and provide bios. Thanks to a little persistence, our final total was 117, or 90%.
For the general election, we are doing more of the same, including profiles of Maryland General Assembly and Congress candidates who we couldn’t closely cover in the primary.
We are talking to the county executive and County Council candidates in podcast interviews.
Our voters guide will be reworked to include only the remaining candidates for the general election. And we’ll have lots more coverage of candidates and issues, including through candidate forums.
All of that is under the umbrella of “thorough.”
“Fair” applies to many things — offering our pages and web space to all candidates in a race; letting them share ideas; giving proper background or context; fact-checking all with equal rigor.
Fairness also can be more specific.
We give candidates roughly equal space for profile stories. We shoot a headshot to go with each story and include a bio box.
Some journalists take this to an extreme, counting words or lines in a story, hoping an exact match shows a commitment to equal treatment.
This is noble but doesn’t always work. Some people have more to say, or more complex ideas. Or their background and experience are deeper. There’s room for flexibility.
All of our podcast interviews can’t be identical to the second or even minute. It depends how long a candidate takes to convey who they are and what they think.
As much as we try to get it right, or close to it, each time, we haven’t been perfect.
We slipped up recently in our treatment of the two county executive candidates.
Our story encapsulating a podcast interview with Republican Michael Hough ran on page A1 of our Sept. 10-11 edition. The front page is where all of our candidate profiles run.
Except, we unintentionally broke that rule on Monday, when our story summarizing a similar podcast interview with Democrat Jessica Fitzwater ran on the last page in the A section, A12.
It was a communication breakdown within our newsroom, and it was my fault.
I received a complaint from a reader who challenged us for not following our own practice. She asked if we intentionally tried to promote Hough and keep coverage of Fitzwater less visible.
Those suggestions were untrue, but I understand the sentiment.
I called Fitzwater — who also noticed the different treatment — to apologize.
Each mistake is a reminder to focus on doing well.
We will continue to do our best to be fair and evenhanded in our coverage. If you think we miss the mark, please let me know at aschotz@newspost.com.
Andy Schotz is editor of The Frederick News-Post.
(1) comment
Accountability. And the ability to recognize an error. Exactly why you are doing a good job, thank you.
