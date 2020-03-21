Several autumns ago, I planted over 200 spring-blooming bulbs. A few dozen bulbs still sprouted listlessly the spring before, so I thought I’d add some color and liven up the springtime garden. That spring, after the fall planting, I patiently waited to see the fruits of my labor in botanical explosions of purple, reds, lavenders, and jolly shades of yellow. In the interim, we had a typical Maryland winter, the usual celebration of meteorological schizophrenia — unseasonably balmy days punctuated by freezing temperatures when it should have been cold, and icy, wet, bone-chilling winds when it should have been warming.
The garden responded to this situation with a floral version of passive-aggressive behavior. Some plants never even bothered to make an appearance. A few others offered only a lackluster smattering of color, while the lone village idiot here or there burst forth in brilliant hues. Most of the flowers reacted with ambivalence, but brought forth tempting, tantalizing buds only to remain only buds. They didn’t have the decency to open just for a peek.
The next few winters were equally puzzling, with the resulting spring flowers just as mercurial as those of the seasons before. The whole lot of them repeated their Jekyll and Hyde routine. This past autumn, I threw in the towel and decided that whatever bulbs made it to spring 2020 were henceforth sentenced to abject neglect and would never again be replaced or enhanced with fall plantings. And I told them so.
Surely you’ve heard of the gardeners who swear that speaking sweetly or playing music for their floral friends will bring out their inherent beauty. Baloney! I gave mine a scathing talking-to. It was time for a drill sergeant, not a Pollyanna.
It’s being anthropomorphic to say this was causal, but by yesterday’s quick inventory, all 200-plus have reported for duty. The tulips are standing formally at attention in the precise formations in which I’d planted them. Admittedly, only a few have buds, but they are eager for a white-glove inspection. The hyacinths must have taken my threats seriously, as they are respondent in deep blues, purples and even pink uniforms. Grecian windflowers are in their floral finery. The whole crew seemed poised to offer their vernal cheer to our coronavirus 2020. But they are not fooling me. We’re not even into April yet and its May-flowering showers.
On Wednesday evening, the newscasters — in between warnings for keeping our social distance and 20-second hand-washing — asserted that the next two days could see temperatures reach 81. They cautioned, though, that Sunday evening could see snow come to our area. Damn! Another schizoid season.
Well, spring bulbs, you’re on your own. You got my hopes up for a really beautiful spring, but I know you’re going to wimp out on me yet again. Hey! Snap out of it. Schizoid winters and spring are the new normal in these days of climate change. Why can’t you be more like my summer perennials? They don’t complain when it’s in the 90s and the humidity is 90 percent. They take it, and they keep coming back each season for more. And the hummingbirds agree with me.
All year long, I’ve been flooded with garden catalogs in the mail and I haven’t been tempted to buy a blasted thing. Those catalogs are sitting in various stages of recycling centers as we speak. No more loving hands and knees, gentle planting and fertilizing; no more tilling and weeding. Got it? Shape up or ship out.
Steve Lloyd writes from Clover Hill and may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
