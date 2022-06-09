As you know, Father’s Day is June 19. To those good fathers you had, I urge you to whisper a prayer of thanks, tell them you miss them, and hold them in your heart. To those good fathers you have, visit them, let them know how much you love them and put a smile on their faces. It makes no difference if they are a father, a stepfather, a foster father or a father-in-law. If they were a good father, it’s important to let them know how thankful you are for their guidance and how much you care.
Here’s why. When I decided to write about fathers in honor of Father’s Day, the first fathers I thought of were those fathers who lost their lives in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the fathers who will grieve forever the loss of a son or daughter in Uvalde, Texas. These were not the only fathers I thought about because these were not the only mass shootings.
The point is, of course, that life is short, but recent horrors around the country have taken that view of life to a whole new level. Life seems to have gotten more precarious and a whole lot shorter.
My intention isn’t to argue one side or the other of the big gun debate either. Not today, anyway. I will say that nothing concrete gets done when both sides accuse each other of using the same tired arguments instead of lobbing ideas back and forth nonstop until they hit a “Eureka, I can live with that” moment.
Will the debate flare up and then dim, as it always does? We don’t know. We used to think we had nothing but time, but it doesn’t feel that way anymore because these mass shootings have been happening more frequently.
My only purpose today is to inspire you to make time to let the fathers in your life know how you feel about them. Thank them, take them out to breakfast or dinner, give them a meaningful, well-thought-out present you know they’ll appreciate. Make them laugh.
We all have different stories, though, and I know sometimes it’s hard to find something to appreciate in a certain type of parent, but it can be done. In my own case, my father was not the most pleasant person, but he was a good provider and did take us on some memorable vacations.
My stepfather and father-in-law, both gone now, were the whole package: good men with big hearts. I miss them and think of them often.
It’s the good fathers who are still here though, that I’m talking about. My husband, for instance, took on a package deal when he married me — a woman 10 years older with two kids — and he never looked back. He has risen to every occasion as a father, from attending the kids’ school activities to fixing their cars to driving them to doctor’s appointments and to helping out with their college education costs. Then there’s my son, father of three, who is so darn good at being a father that I couldn’t be prouder.
Don’t take the risk of not reaching out to all the fathers you love this Father’s Day. Don’t take the chance that you might regret letting it slide. Recent events have proven that bad things come out of nowhere, and we can’t possibly know when they will happen. When good things happen though, we can be the originators of it.
Recently, I came across a quote from the Beatle, George Harrison, and it sums up what I’m trying to say about life today: “Time is a very misleading thing. All there is ever, is the now. We can gain experience from the past, but we can’t relive it; and we can hope for the future, but we don’t know if there is one.”
There’s no denying that’s a bit depressing, but it is also an instructive reminder. Accordingly, I’ve decided to never waste an opportunity to tell these fathers in my life just how great they are. I hope you will make the same decision about the wonderful fathers you know. In fact, why wait for a special day to tell anyone how much they mean to you?
I’m wishing that this month brings all dads the best Father’s Day ever!
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg and can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.