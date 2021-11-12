One of my proudest moments in the Senate was adding an amendment to the Safe to Learn Act, which required police officers, often referred to as school resource officers, in every school or at minimum in close proximity to respond within minutes in an emergency. In a bipartisan vote, the Senate supported my amendment, following a number of violent incidents at schools, including the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl by another student in St. Mary’s County. Thankfully the shooter was stopped by a school resource officer before they could harm or kill anyone else.
Unfortunately, since we passed the important Safe to Learn Act, there is a wrongheaded effort to go backwards and remove security from our schools. Legislation moved through the Maryland House of Delegates last year that would have severely restricted the ability of police to protect students in schools. Fortunately, this effort failed in the Senate.
Right down the road in Montgomery County, their far-left County Executive Marc Elrich caved to activists and removed school resource officers from public schools this year. A similar effort was made by far-left activists in Frederick County and thankfully failed. Unfortunately, another bad policy is making its way through Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) as the school system is once again planning to eliminate student support staffers and replace them with mental health professionals.
In 2018, I implored FCPS not to eliminate student support staffers. Not only do they provide support to teachers and students, they also help provide extra security and can intervene when situations arise. A large part of a student support teacher’s job is to address behavioral needs in the classroom. This staffer partners with the school resource officers to help ensure school safety. It is ill-advised to eliminate student support staffers.
I am hearing from members of the Brunswick community in support of Roger Dawson, a student support staffer at Brunswick High School. Mr. Dawson is beloved by teachers, students and parents. He is an excellent support staffer and baseball coach. He is a critical resource at Brunswick High School with over 31 years of experience.
Mr. Dawson has broken up numerous fights and altercations at Brunswick High School. Brunswick High School would be less safe with him gone. Because I live in Brunswick, I personally know Mr. Dawson, however there are important long-time support staff like him throughout Frederick County Public Schools. They are a valuable school asset and should not be eliminated.
It should be noted that Mr. Dawson and student support staffers all received additional training courses in crisis intervention and restorative justice practices in the last two years.
Under the current plan, student support staffers will be terminated at the end of the year and replaced with mental health professionals. Mental health is important and that is why when the General Assembly passed the Kirwan legislation, we dedicated funding for counseling and mental health services. FCPS should be able to bring on mental health professionals in addition to keeping dedicated support staffers. Simply put, we have the budget to afford both.
In 2018, when I opposed FCPS’ attempt to terminate student support staffers, the school system relented. When I learned that FCPS was reviving this effort in 2021, I wrote a letter on July 12 to Superintendent Terry Alban and the Board of Education. To this date, there has been no response from Dr. Alban.
Terminating student support staffers will have a negative impact on our students, community and safety at Frederick County Public Schools. We should not eliminate staff who can aid in security for our teachers and students in order to replace them with staff who cannot. With all of the challenges that our teachers and students face in today’s classrooms, we should be working to make schools more safe, not less.
Michael Hough is a state senator representing parts of Frederick and Carroll counties. He is currently running for county executive in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.